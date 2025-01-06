Suratwwala Business Group Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
18.28
8.05
0.5
1.31
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.18
-0.19
-0.22
Tax paid
-4.12
-2.03
-0.05
-0.54
Working capital
-57.55
29.47
4.58
13.63
Other operating items
Operating
-43.52
35.3
4.83
14.16
Capital expenditure
0.69
0.09
0.15
0.58
Free cash flow
-42.83
35.39
4.98
14.74
Equity raised
-31.89
9.51
5.34
14.97
Investing
-1.64
0.25
0.56
0.08
Financing
18.62
26.87
32.56
15.97
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-57.74
72.03
43.45
45.77
