Suratwwala Business Group Ltd Cash Flow Statement

127.88
(-6.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Suratwwala Busi. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

18.28

8.05

0.5

1.31

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.18

-0.19

-0.22

Tax paid

-4.12

-2.03

-0.05

-0.54

Working capital

-57.55

29.47

4.58

13.63

Other operating items

Operating

-43.52

35.3

4.83

14.16

Capital expenditure

0.69

0.09

0.15

0.58

Free cash flow

-42.83

35.39

4.98

14.74

Equity raised

-31.89

9.51

5.34

14.97

Investing

-1.64

0.25

0.56

0.08

Financing

18.62

26.87

32.56

15.97

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-57.74

72.03

43.45

45.77

