Suratwwala Business Group Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.34
17.34
17.34
17.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
40.53
-6.22
-27.45
9.72
Net Worth
57.87
11.12
-10.11
27.06
Minority Interest
Debt
20.84
7.21
19.43
24.27
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
78.71
18.33
9.32
51.33
Fixed Assets
0.85
0.75
0.97
0.52
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.5
1.21
0.7
2.34
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.18
0.2
0.34
0.05
Networking Capital
69.68
15.6
6.78
47.74
Inventories
78.07
76.72
70.84
42.79
Inventory Days
714.57
1,224.86
Sundry Debtors
6.78
0.68
0.8
10.42
Debtor Days
8.06
298.27
Other Current Assets
13.5
13.77
12.34
16.8
Sundry Creditors
-9.43
-7.94
-1.96
-1.54
Creditor Days
19.77
44.08
Other Current Liabilities
-19.24
-67.63
-75.24
-20.73
Cash
5.5
0.55
0.54
0.7
Total Assets
78.71
18.31
9.33
51.35
