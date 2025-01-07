Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
36.18
12.75
10.74
8.96
yoy growth (%)
183.77
18.65
19.82
-44.97
Raw materials
-10.56
2.14
4.22
1.94
As % of sales
29.19
16.81
39.3
21.67
Employee costs
-1.4
-1.89
-1.8
-1.57
As % of sales
3.87
14.87
16.82
17.61
Other costs
-3.29
-1.79
-9.92
-6.61
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.09
14.11
92.38
73.71
Operating profit
20.92
11.19
3.23
2.72
OPM
57.82
87.83
30.09
30.34
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.18
-0.19
-0.22
Interest expense
-3.88
-3.56
-2.66
-1.35
Other income
1.38
0.61
0.13
0.16
Profit before tax
18.28
8.05
0.5
1.31
Taxes
-4.12
-2.03
-0.05
-0.54
Tax rate
-22.55
-25.26
-10.53
-41.85
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
14.16
6.02
0.45
0.76
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
14.16
6.02
0.45
0.76
yoy growth (%)
135.17
1,226.09
-40.37
-65.78
NPM
39.14
47.23
4.22
8.49
