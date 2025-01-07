iifl-logo-icon 1
Suratwwala Business Group Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

128.5
(0.48%)
Jan 7, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

36.18

12.75

10.74

8.96

yoy growth (%)

183.77

18.65

19.82

-44.97

Raw materials

-10.56

2.14

4.22

1.94

As % of sales

29.19

16.81

39.3

21.67

Employee costs

-1.4

-1.89

-1.8

-1.57

As % of sales

3.87

14.87

16.82

17.61

Other costs

-3.29

-1.79

-9.92

-6.61

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.09

14.11

92.38

73.71

Operating profit

20.92

11.19

3.23

2.72

OPM

57.82

87.83

30.09

30.34

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.18

-0.19

-0.22

Interest expense

-3.88

-3.56

-2.66

-1.35

Other income

1.38

0.61

0.13

0.16

Profit before tax

18.28

8.05

0.5

1.31

Taxes

-4.12

-2.03

-0.05

-0.54

Tax rate

-22.55

-25.26

-10.53

-41.85

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

14.16

6.02

0.45

0.76

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

14.16

6.02

0.45

0.76

yoy growth (%)

135.17

1,226.09

-40.37

-65.78

NPM

39.14

47.23

4.22

8.49

