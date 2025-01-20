Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
57.79
EBIT margin
61.24
Net profit margin
39.11
RoCE
RoNW
RoA
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-6.21
Dividend per share
0
Cash EPS
8.08
Book value per share
-5.82
Valuation ratios
P/E
-2.79
P/CEPS
2.14
P/B
-2.97
EV/EBIDTA
15.42
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
Tax payout
-22.56
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
Inventory days
Creditor days
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-5.7
Net debt / equity
-4.25
Net debt / op. profit
2.05
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-29.19
Employee costs
-3.87
Other costs
-9.12
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.