|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|26 Oct 2024
|19 Oct 2024
|Suratwwala Business Group Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the period ended as on September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for the Quarter and Half Year ended as on September 30,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Aug 2024
|20 Aug 2024
|Suratwwala Business Group Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TOPICS AND OTHER BUSINESS MATTERS OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (Detailed Letter is Attached) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|Suratwwala Business Group Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) Quarter 1 of 2024-25 Pursuant to Reg. 30 and Reg. 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby informed that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Saturday, August 10,2024 at the registered office of the company inter alia considered, approved and taken on record the list of Agenda along with other business related matters. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|Audited Results Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|Suratwwala Business Group Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and re-consider the borrowing limits as required under section 180 of the Act. Outcome of BM w.r.t. setting the borrowing limits (detailed letter is attached) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Mar 2024
|29 Mar 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting covering the Intimation of Record Date for Stock Sub-division
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|8 Feb 2024
|Suratwwala Business Group Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the increase in the authorised share capital of the Company along with other allied business items. Outcome of Board Meeting covering the increase in the authorised share capital along with other business matters. Regulation 30 updates w.r.t. Outcome of BM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|Suratwwala Business Group Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results (standalone & consol) for Q3 of 2023-2024. Un-Audited Financial Results for Q3 of 2023-2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for Q3 of 2023-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.