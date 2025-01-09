Suratwwala Business Group Ltd Management Discussions

Global economy overview

The global economy displayed a surprisingly resilient performance in 2023, marked by a steady but slow recovery with regional variations. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), global growth-maintained stability, holding at a modest rate of 3.2%. Despite escalating geopolitical conflicts, higher inflation, prolonged higher interest rates, and volatility in energy prices and food markets, global economic growth has decelerated but not halted. Furthermore, the Red Sea crisis has resulted in the largest rerouting of global trade in decades, causing delays and heightened expenses for shipping companies avoiding a route that traditionally handles 12% of the worlds maritime trade. With the crisis unfolding, its widespread impact on global supply chains is becoming increasingly apparent.

On the brighter side, economic growth in several emerging markets and developing economies has surpassed expectations in 2023. Another silver lining is the strongest recovery of the US economy among major economies, marked by a stronger performance in private consumption, swift containment of a looming banking crisis, tight labour market, and rising wages. The GDP of the US increased from 1.9% in 2022 to 2.5% in 2023. Despite experiencing a contraction in GDP growth of 0.4% in 2023, the Euro Area has shown fortitude in navigating through unprecedented shocks arising from the prolonged Russia- Ukraine war, the trailing effects of tight monetary policy, previous energy costs, and planned fiscal consolidation, managing to avert recession. Furthermore, Chinas economy expanded to 5.2% in 2023 from 3.0% in 2022. The shakier economic growth of China in 2023 is attributed to depression in the real estate market and tepid demand.

Global inflation continues to recede at a faster pace from 8.7% in 2022 to 6.8% in 2023. Despite headline inflation experiencing a decline from its unprecedented peaks, core inflation has remained persistent and is expected to decline gradually. Advanced economies are returning to their inflation targets sooner than emerging market and developing economies, fostering optimism for continued easing of financial conditions and improvement of monetary policy frameworks.

Moreover, the average price of Brent crude oil decreased to USD 83 per barrel in 2023, down from USD 101 per barrel in 2022. However, the spot price of Brent crude oil averaged USD 90 per barrel in April 2024 due to escalating tensions in the Middle East, attacks on Russian refineries and voluntary OPEC+ production cuts through Q2 2024. Despite these challenges, crude oil price volatility has remained low for the majority of 2024, attributed to substantial spare crude oil production capacity.

Outlook

The global economy is projected to maintain resilience in 2024, with the IMF forecasting a modest growth of 3.2% for both 2024 and 2025. Global inflation is expected to decrease to 5.9% in 2024 and 4.5% in 2025. The Energy Information Administration predicts Brent crude oil prices to average USD 88 per barrel in 2024 and USD 85 in 2025. The World Trade Organization anticipates a moderate recovery in global trade, with growth rates of 2.6% in 2024 and 3.3% in 2025.

The economic outlook will be influenced by high interest rates, reduced fiscal support, low productivity growth, and geopolitical tensions, which may affect energy prices and supply chains. The Russia-Ukraine conflict and Middle East tensions pose additional risks. Positive factors include rapid disinflation, strong US and emerging market performance, Chinas economic stimulus, Europes resilience, and easing supply chain issues. The Asia- Pacific region, driven by robust demand in East Asia and India, is expected to be the fastest-growing in 2024.

Indian economy overview

Amidst global economic challenges and geopolitical uncertainties, India continued to shine brightly. As the fifth-largest economy, India maintained its position as the worlds fastest-growing major economy. In FY24, Indias GDP grew by a robust 7.6% compared to 7% in FY 2022-23, driven by strong domestic demand, stable interest rates, and increased investments. Accelerated economic reforms and infrastructure development have also led to job creation and economic growth. Further, the IMF commended Indias economic resilience, robust growth, and notable progress in formalisation and digital infrastructure. As the host of the G20 in 2023, India also showcased its global leadership and positioned itself as an attractive destination for investments in energy transition initiatives.

As per the second advance estimates of National Income, 202324, a double-digit growth rate of 10.7% in the construction sector and an 8.5% growth rate in the manufacturing sector have contributed to the GDP growth in FY24. Moreover, Indias IIP growth during April-February FY24 stood at 5.9%, up from 5.6% in the corresponding period in the previous year. The mining and manufacturing sectors also recorded a higher growth of 8.2% and 5.4% respectively during the same period.

The growth in gross value added (GVA) at basic prices is pegged at 6.9% in FY24 as against 6.7% in FY 2022-23. The real gross domestic product (GDP) or GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices for FY24 is estimated to reach Rs.172.90 lakh crore, compared to the First Revised Estimates (FRE) of GDP of Rs.160.06 lakh crore in FY23. Furthermore, Indias per capita income is estimated to reach Rs.2.14 lakh in FY24, achieving remarkable growth of 8.0%. Rising levels of disposable income have led to an upswing in household consumption, thereby stimulating demand across various sectors. Gross Direct Tax collections (provisional) for FY24 stood at Rs.23.37 lakh crore, registering an 18.48% y-o-y (year-on-year) growth. Net collections amounted Rs.19.58 lakh crore (provisional), compared to Rs.16.64 lakh crore in FY23, representing an increase of 17.70%.

CPI inflation has shown a positive trend, declining to 4.85% in March 2024. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) projects CPI inflation at 5.4% for FY24 and has maintained the policy repo rate at 6.50%. The RBI remains ready to implement measures to achieve the 4% inflation target while supporting economic growth. Government structural interventions continue to enhance infrastructure, boost manufacturing, create economies of scale, increase exports, and integrate India into the global value chain. The Make in India initiative has made notable progress, now focusing on 27 sectors under Make in India 2.0 to establish India as a manufacturing hub. Additionally, India has significantly improved in the Ease of Doing Business rankings, now at 63rd among 190 countries. Furthermore, the governments investor-friendly Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy today allows 100% FDI in most sectors through the automatic route, excluding certain strategic areas. This is expected to further propel the growth of the economy.

Outlook

Indias economic outlook is optimistic, driven by strong domestic demand, a revival in manufacturing and services, increased capital expenditure, and positive sentiments. The IMF projects growth at 6.8% in 2024 and 6.5% in 2025, while the RBI forecasts higher growth at 7.6% for FY24 and 7.0% for FY25. CPI inflation is expected to decline to 4.5% by FY25, though volatile food prices pose challenges. Risks include geopolitical tensions, financial market volatility, and climate shocks. However, Indias strategic position supports supply chain diversification, boosting competitiveness and exports. The economy is on track to become the worlds third largest by 2030. The Interim Budget 2024-25 focuses on infrastructure, digital development, taxation reforms, and inflation management, setting the stage for a developed India by 2047, with capital expenditure raised by 11.1% to Rs.11.1 lakh crore for FY25.

Overview of the Indian real estate Industry

Indias real estate industry plays a crucial role in economic growth and development. It covers a range of activities involving land and property, including buying, selling, renting, leasing, and developing residential, commercial, industrial, and retail spaces. Urbanization, rising incomes, and demographic shifts have fueled remarkable growth in the Indian real estate sector. The market is substantial, attracting both domestic and foreign investors across various segments. With a growing economy, the real estate sector in India has seen significant transitions over the last decade. It has forward and backward linkages with approximately 250 ancillary industries.

The Indian real estate sector, the second-largest employment generator after agriculture, accounts for 18% of total employment and contributes 7.3% to the economy. Currently valued at USD 482 billion, it is projected to reach USD 1.5 trillion by 2034, contributing 10.5% to economic output. Growth is driven by rising residential demand, modern office space needs, and expanding hospitality and retail sectors. E-commerce boosts demand for warehousing, while telecommunications growth increases the need for data centers.

From a policy perspective, government initiatives like a focus on affordable housing, smart city projects, and tax deductions on housing loans have fostered investment opportunities in the real estate sector. Currently valued at Rs.24 lakh crore, the Indian real estate market is divided between residential and commercial segments, with an 80-20 split, respectively.

Factors fuelling the growth of the Indian real estate sector

Rapid urbanisation

India is experiencing rapid urbanization, with a growing population moving to cities in search of better opportunities. This trend has led to increased demand for residential, commercial, and retail spaces, driving significant growth in the real estate sector.

Government endeavours

The government has launched several initiatives like "Housing for All," "Smart Cities," and "AMRUT" to strengthen the real estate sector. These programs are designed to provide affordable housing and improve infrastructure, boosting investment in the industry.

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)

The relaxation of FDI regulations in the real estate sector has enticed significant investments from foreign entities. This influx has led to the creation of upscale residential projects, commercial complexes, and retail spaces, boosting the sectors growth and expansion.

Infrastructure advancement

The governments focus on developing the nations infrastructure, such as roads, highways, airports, and metro networks, has created a positive ripple effect on the nations real estate sector. Focused infrastructure development has drawn real estate developers to invest in emerging areas, boosting economic growth and creating jobs.

Technological integration

The assimilation of technology into the real estate sector has bolstered operational efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and enriched customer experience. Technologies like AI, loT, and blockchain are being leveraged to streamline processes and elevate construction quality.

Low-interest rates and stamp duty

The introduction of low stamp duty and lucrative interest rates have made it extremely affordable for homebuyers to own a home. This has created a huge demand for quality residential spaces, along with the realisation of the need for a better home during the lockdown.

Government initiatives to boost real estate growth A) The Smart Cities Mission: The Smart Cities Mission in India aims to develop 100 smart cities, focusing on Liveability, Economic-ability, and sustainability. This mission has sparked remarkable progress in various cities, fuelling economic growth and job creation in the real estate sector. Here are a few examples illustrating this impact:

Punes strategic focus on infrastructure development and sustainable urbanization has spurred the growth of commercial spaces, residential complexes, and IT parks. The city has launched a smart street lighting initiative, replacing traditional lights with energy-efficient LEDs and modern feeder panels. Efforts are underway to shift from conventional fuels to more environmentally friendly alternatives, aiming to reduce air pollution. Pune boasts a network of smart elements, including city-wide WiFi, emergency call boxes, public address systems, environmental and flood sensors, variable messaging displays, and smart city operation centers, all enhancing safety and aiding decision-making. Additionally, a dedicated airport shuttle service with fuel- efficient technology has been introduced to minimize travel time for residents. This focus on smart solutions has strengthened the real estate sector and increased demand for skilled labour, creating new job opportunities.

Surats dedication to improving its transportation infrastructure shines through the development of the metro rail and the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS). These initiatives have not only enhanced connectivity but also spurred real estate growth along these routes, creating jobs in construction and related industries.

Indores innovative approach to solid waste management, including waste segregation at the source, has led to the establishment of processing plants and recycling units. This initiative has not only improved waste management but also created employment opportunities in the sector.

Bhubaneswars emphasis on enhancing public transportation, showcased by its comprehensive city bus service, has boosted intra-city mobility and sparked the development of commercial and residential projects along bus routes, significantly benefiting the real estate market.

Jaipurs commitment to preserving its cultural and historical heritage has resulted in the restoration and redevelopment of key sites. These efforts have not only attracted tourists but also stimulated the growth of hospitality and tourism- related infrastructure, creating new jobs in these sectors.

B) Industrial corridors: Projects such as the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) and the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC) are set to establish vibrant industrial hubs along major transportation routes. These corridors are expected to boost the real estate sector and generate employment opportunities in both manufacturing and services.

Key demand drivers

Residential

• Increase in urbanization and growing working population

• Rising income levels, growing disposable incomes and high aspiration levels

• Easier access to finance

• Fiscal incentives on house loans

Commercial

Office Space

• India accepted as the most attractive destination for IT & BPO services

Retail

• Entry of global brands

• Organised retailing is only 2% of the total retail industry

• India ranked as the second most attractive retail destination by AT Kearney

Hotels

• Increased business travel — both domestic and foreign due to buoyant economic growth & growing FDI

• A growing foreign tourist influx is expected to drive the growth of the tourism industry

Indian residential real estate industry

The Indian residential real estate industry has experienced significant fluctuations in recent years due to economic and geopolitical uncertainties, the COVID-19 pandemic, and other challenges. However, the sector has rebounded strongly with the resumption of regular economic activities.

In FY24, residential real estate sales in India surpassed 1 billion square feet, marking a 20% year-over-year growth, with average prices rising by 11% to Rs.7,575 per square foot. This robust sales performance and price increase led to a significant reduction in inventory levels, now down to 15 months.

The rising property prices reflect strong demand, supported by the development of new micro-markets and improved infrastructure. Increased interest in luxury projects, upcoming infrastructure initiatives, and strategic locations are also driving prices up. Developers are now focusing more on high-end segments to cater to discerning buyers.

The markets recovery in 2023 was driven by pent-up demand, favorable government policies, and increased digital adoption. The first quarter of CY2024 saw a record number of new project announcements. Additionally, the growing interest from the Indian diaspora has bolstered the sector, with NRI investments rising from 10% of the total market in FY20 to 15% recently, and projected to reach 20% by 2025, highlighting the sectors global appeal and trust among NRIs.

Other key trends shaping the Indian residential real estate sector

Changing housing preferences

A shortage of Ready-to-Move-In (RTMI) inventory, coupled with price hikes in gated communities, is pushing buyers towards under-construction projects, resale properties, and individual homes. Resale properties are in demand as they offer a decent living space without the wait or the high cost of interiors. Underconstruction houses are preferred because their prices are anticipated to increase significantly upon project completion.

Investment shifts

Traditionally, commercial properties have been preferred for investment due to their superior returns and minimal maintenance demands. However, a notable upswing in the rental yield of residential properties over the last two years, along with their cost-effectiveness, has tipped the scales in the favour of residential properties as well. Given the rapid escalation in prices, there is a prevailing anticipation that residential properties will outperform their commercial counterparts in terms of capital appreciation.

Government initiatives and policy rates

Indias promise of affordable housing remains solid with effective government initiatives and programs. These steps help the sector a lot, as over 50% of Indian household savings are invested in real estate. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) continues to maintain a policy rate status quo, thus fuelling high growth in the housing sector. The further continuation of this stability is expected to increase the demand for housing even more.

Enhanced use of technology

Technology is transforming the Indian real estate market, making property investment more accessible and efficient. Virtual tours, online transactions, and metro-based filters are improving the house-hunting experience and reducing commute times. Real estate platforms now offer comprehensive services, enhancing convenience. Buyers today desire homes with integrated technology like automated lighting, climate control, voice-activated assistants, and smart security systems. These features are becoming key differentiators, significantly influencing buyer preferences and decisions.

Outlook

Demand for green spaces and favorable living conditions is rising, driven by changing lifestyles and a desire for more spacious properties. This may lead to decentralized urban growth, with clusters of smaller towns around central hubs, benefiting overcrowded areas like Bangalore and Delhi. Indias residential real estate market is at a turning point, with the potential for property prices to align with inflation and improve affordability. While rapid price increases raise concerns about a bubble, Indias early-stage urbanization and genuine demand suggest stability.

Strong fundamentals and rising incomes indicate that the market remains attractive, with significant growth potential and limited supply driving prices up. Overall, there are many reasons for optimism.

In conclusion, theres a noticeable resurgence in construction activity post-COVID, infusing fresh energy into the real estate market. As the middle-income segment aspires to an upscale lifestyle, home prices in India are expected to rise, contributing to a stable future. With an increase in project completions and new launches, the market is set for a recalibration, leading to stable property prices. The combination of market dynamics, government initiatives, and changing homebuyer preferences paves the way for a vibrant real estate landscape in 2024, making it a year full of potential for homeownership.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR)

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) is thriving, with robust housing supply and demand driven by end-user interest and economic growth. In February, property registrations in Mumbai hit a twelve-year peak. For fiscal year 2024-25, this momentum is expected to continue as developers adapt to market needs. In 2023, MMR led in both supply and demand, with record highs of approximately 157,000 new units launched and 153,000 units sold. Since 2020, there has been a steady annual increase in new launches and sales.

MMR is shifting towards well-being, strategic locations, and value- driven properties, with Thane, Navi Mumbai, and the Eastern Suburbs offering connectivity and affordability. The market caters to modern homebuyers, especially young professionals and nuclear families, with high demand for compact units and amenities like security, parking, and recreation. Buyers expect affordability through reduced stamp duty and first-time incentives, along with infrastructure development, regulatory reforms, and sustainable housing.

Pune housing market

The Pune real estate market has recently experienced a remarkable surge in property registrations, showing a 52% year- over-year increase in March 2024, as reported by the Maharashtra governments Department of Registrations and Stamps. This uptick highlights the growing momentum in Punes real estate sector. Lets explore the key trends driving this growth.

A significant trend is the prominence of homebuyers aged 30 to 45, who make up 52% of the total buyers. This active demographic signals a strong demand for residential properties, fuelled by factors like urbanization, job opportunities, and lifestyle choices. The substantial rise in property registrations, with 21,744 filings in March 2024 compared to 14,309 the previous year, indicates heightened activity and confidence among investors and homebuyers. This positive trend showcases the markets resilience and potential for growth. The notable increase in stamp duty collections, reaching Rs.804 crore in March 2024 compared to Rs.621 crore in March 2023, underscores this positive sentiment, reflecting increased transactions and higher property values.

In FY24, Pune recorded 146,924 property registrations and significant stamp duty collections of Rs.5,785 crore, as highlighted by Knight Frank India. These numbers affirm Punes position as a prime real estate destination, continually attracting investors and homebuyers.

Despite economic fluctuations and global challenges, Punes real estate market has demonstrated resilience and adaptability. The rise in property registrations, growing stamp duty collections, and a diverse buyer base indicate a positive trajectory. Infrastructure development, improved connectivity, and evolving consumer preferences are expected to further strengthen Punes real estate sector in the coming years. In conclusion, the recent surge in property registrations reflects a vibrant and dynamic market, supported by strong demand and investor confidence.

Company overview

Suratwwala Business Group Limited (SBGL) is one of Punes growing regional real estate developers with a deep routed presence in the Pune region. Established in 2008, SBGL commenced its operations with residential projects in the Pune region. Currently under development and has a land-bank totalling 200 acres around Pune region.

The companys operations today span across all the aspects of real estate development, from the identification and acquisition of land, obtaining approvals, to the design, planning, execution, and marketing of projects. Mirroring the population matrix of the

region, we have established a strong brand image and a successful track record in the Pune region thanks to our commitment to developing high-quality projects and products that meet the exacting standards and expectations of our customers.

Pioneering the concept of affordable housing in the regions of our presence, backed by our customer centric approach, we have developed a deep-rooted presence in the attractive real estate market of the Pune region. We believe that our continued engagement with customers, even after the sale of units and delivery of possession, has resulted in further strengthening our brand and customer goodwill. Our customer goodwill and strong brand presence translated into significant customer referrals and further strengthening of our sales network, resulting in increased sales. With a greater focus on the affordable segment, we seek to create mid-income and mass housing projects.

A large and experienced team of engineers, designers, architects and technical specialists coupled with long-term relationship with some of Indias leading architects and town planners, provides SBGL with an experience, capability and expertise that has helped SBGL stay ahead of competition.

As India policy reforms pick up speed, we believe that the demand for affordable homes would remain strong in the longer term as the country moves from a low-income economy to a midincome economy. Along with this, the financial performance has been steadily improving, backed by very experienced promoters and a professional team, which has always delivered.

Our strengths

- Deep-rooted operations, established brand and strong customer goodwill in some of the growing micro-markets of India

- Robust pipeline of projects acquired through efficient sourcing of land

- Experienced and qualified Promoters and senior management team

- Integrated project execution and management capabilities

- Broad-based pricing to offer wide-ranging choices to the prospective customers

- Disciplined capital allocation and strong balance sheet

Awards and recognitions

SBGL has been honoured with several awards over the years in recognition of being one of the most trusted builders and real estate developers and delivering quality apartments to its customers. A few of the awards bestowed upon us for our contribution to the real estate and construction industry are

• Credai Real Estate Award 2012

• ET Business Awards 2023

• Golden aim conference awards 2022 for excellence and leadership in real estate

• Times realty icon Maharashtra 2021 best emerging brand Pune

• Lokmat vishakarma the dream builders of Pune

• Times Real Estate Icons west India 2020

Our operational excellence

We are one of the few integrated regional players with capabilities to carry-out projects from initialization to completion thanks to our strong in-house teams capable of executing functions from acquisition, engineering (including architecture, planning and design, construction, procurement, quality assurance and contracts and project management), finance, strategy, sales, marketing, legal & handover of real estate projects. This has not only enabled us to lower our over-heads and reduce our dependency on external firms to carry-out job works but has also enabled us to be cost competitive and deliver within the committed timelines.

Financial review Consolidated P&L analysis*

Particulars FY24 (Rs. in Lakhs) FY23 (Rs. in Lakhs) Growth (change in %) Revenue from operations 7,201.22 6,227.91 15.63% Land development and construction cost 2,837.31 2,394.38 18.50% Employee Benefits Expense 103.68 211.91 -51.07% Interest cost 113.40 209.13 -45.78% EBITDA 3,915.97 2,972.90 31.72% PBT 3,765.72 2,744.48 37.21% PAT 2,779.39 2,116.30 31.33% EPS (in Rs.) 1.60 1.22 31.14%

Our revenues for the year stood at Rs.7,201.22 Lakhs compared to Rs.6,227.91 Lakhs in FY23, an increase of 15.63%.

Our operational cost for the year stood at Rs.2,837.31 Lakhs compared to Rs.2,394.38 Lakhs in FY23, an increase of 18.50% largely owing to Increase in Revenue from Rs.6,227.91 Lakhs to Rs.7,201.22 Lakhs which has resulted in increase in Operational cost.

Employee benefit expenses decreased 51.07% from Rs.211.91 Lakhs in FY23 to Rs.103.68 Lakhs in FY24. This Decrease was On

account of change in composition of workforce and revision and revaluation of accounting policies in the backdrop of adoption of IND AS during the year.

Our EBIDTA in FY24 stood at Rs.3,915.97 Lakhs compared to Rs.2,972.90 Lakhs in FY23, an increase of 31.72%. EBITDA margins increased by 664 basis points (bps) from 47.60% in FY23 to 53.93% in the current year under review. Profit After Tax (PAT) increased from Rs.2,116.30 Lakhs in FY23 to Rs.2,779.39 Lakhs in FY24. PAT was reflective of the EBITDA trend.

Consolidated Key financial ratios*

Particulars Year Ended March 31,2024 Year Ended March 31,2023 % change Reasons if % change is 25% or more Current Ratio 1.96 1.04 87.89% Refer Note (i) Debt-Equity Ratio 1.10 4.21 -73.96% Refer Note (ii) Debt Service Coverage Ratio 2.34 4.89 -52.22% Refer Note (iii) Return on Equity Ratio 0.47 1.70 -72.32% Refer Note (iv) Inventory turnover ratio 0.27 0.28 -1.36% N/A Trade Receivables turnover ratio 19.20 83.91 -77.12% Refer Note (v) Trade payables turnover ratio 4.00 7.18 -44.27% Refer Note (vi) Net capital turnover ratio 2.01 51.28 -96.08% Refer Note (vii) Net profit ratio 0.39 0.34 13.58% N/A Return on Capital employed 0.66 2.37 -72.32% Refer Note (viii)

(i) Increase in ratio due to reduced current liabilities during the year mainly on account of payments/possession given to unit holders & compensating with receipts from the customers which increased current assets of the company.

(ii) The Increase in equity mainly on account of profits for the year which are capitalized in Reserves & compensating effect of earlier periods.

(iii) The decrease on account of increase in NOPAT + Interest & Depreciation and corresponding increase in debts

(iv) The decrease in ratio due to Increase in equity mainly on account of profits for the year which are capitalized in Reserves & compensating effect of earlier periods.

(v) Decrease in ratio is due to increase in revenue for the year and corresponding increase in average trade receivables at higher value

(vi) The Company has negotiated better credit terms with the suppliers due to which average trade payables increases which has impacted ratio

(vii) Ratio decreased mainly due to the avregae shareholders fund Increased on account of profits for the year which are capitalized in Reserves & compensating effect of earlier periods.

(viii) Decreased in ratio is mainly on account of increase in shareholders fund due to profits for the year which are capitalized in Reserves & compensating effect of earlier periods.

Environment^^^*

• As a part of our green initiative, we have installed sewage treatment plants and solar power & heating facilities across our projects.

• We use aerated autoclave blocks across our projects, having lower embodied energy and much higher insulation value.

• We focus on using environment friendly products, such as energy efficient lighting system and low VOC paints & adhesives, to minimise environmental impact.

Social

• Besides executing projects responsibly, we have invested in education, environment sustainability, economic empowerment, rural development, health care and sanitation.

• We strongly believe in giving back to the society by doing our part. We focused on social development by promoting education in the regions of our presence. Education involves special education and employment enhancing vocation skills.

• We engage in disaster management by involving in relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction activities.

Governanc^^^^^^P

• We believe that good governance contributes to value creation in the short, medium and long term and retains the trust and confidence of the Companys stakeholders.

• Backed by an experienced management team, the Board has inculcated a culture of accountability, transparency, and integrity in its working.

• Our Board comprises 2 NonExecutive and 2 Independent Members, out of the total 8 member board.

• The Company has adopted governance framework in accordance with the applicable SEBI regulations.

Analysis of Consolidated Balance Sheet*

Particulars FY24 (Rs. in lakhs) FY23 (Rs. in lakhs) Growth (change in %) Total equity 5,922.29 1,248.26 374.44% Long-term borrowings 502.72 507.69 -0.98% Short-term borrowings 3,249.98 2,630.20 23.56% Total non-current assets 472.44 1,398.12 -66.21% Trade receivables 681.97 68.26 899.05% Cash and cash equivalents 551.51 75.69 628.64%

Total long-term borrowings of SBGL as of March 31,2024 stood at Rs.502.72 lakhs vis-a-vis Rs.507.69 lakhs as on March 31,2023.

Our ESG focus

We are conscious of our environmental impact and are committed to working responsibly towards our ESG focus. Over the years, we have consistently adopted various initiatives which helped us in minimizing our environmental footprint by prudent use of resources such as fuel, electricity, water, and raw materials. SBGL engages in sustainable development of the environment, society, and governance.

Risk management

Given the nature of our business, we are often exposed to various risks owing to the changing marketing dynamics and volatile external environment. Risk management at our company has enabled us to protect and enhance the value of our stakeholders. We have designed our risk management strategy to deliver upon our short-and long-term objectives. A consistent and comprehensive risk management process has helped prepare an organisation better for future eventuality.

Here are the key risks and mitigation strategies adopted by SBGL:

Risk type Risk impact Mitigation measures Industry risk Slump in the real estate market may lead to a significant decline in property prices - Reduction property prices - Impact on demand for properties • Growing economy, salary growth from the high paying services sector and growth in the numbers of HNIs and UHNIs, will continue to raise demand for luxury housing in India. • Over the last few years, government initiatives such as the establishment of special economic zones (SEZs), software technology parks (STP), and export-oriented units (EOU) is expected drive the growth of the Commercial Real Estate (CRE) • The Company has a strong foothold in the commercial space and is expanding its presence in the residential sector. Economy risk Slump in the economic growth may result in slowdown across industries - Reduced sales owing to low purchasing power - Lower demand for big ticker investments • India emerged as one of the fastest growing economies in the world • India is expected to clock more than 7% GDP growth in FY25 Policy risk Declining affordability because of an increase in loan interest rates, withdrawal of tax benefits and decrease in availability of home loans Decreased demand for properties • Backed by adequate policy support from the government, the Indian residential real estate industry is currently in its upcycle period • House loan interest rates are at record low, thereby boosting the purchasing power of the customers Geography risk Multiple projects in one area or projects in areas with timid demand may affect the performance of the company - Reduced sales - Decline in profitability • The Company has project presence in one of the growing micro markets • The Company follows the population matrix of the region to develop project, ensuring steady demand for the homes across different income groups Cost escalation risk Inability to control cost may lead to loss of reputation and customer Project cost exceeding the planned cost may lead to higher per sq. ft. cost and reduced sales • Strong procurement team to efficiently source raw material at competitive price • Developed a network vendor providing raw material at various price points and of desired quality • Use SBGLs brand image for attracting good vendors • Enter into long-term contracts or project-based contracts with the vendors to mitigate price rise

Humvan Resources

At SBGL, our employees across our projects are core towards delivering on our shared mission, vision and growth of the organization. SBGLs unique caring culture has a combined focus on customer experience where listening and empathy are emphasized, with employee experience where people express themselves to find meaning and feel fulfilled, which results in achievement outcomes where ownership, meritocracy, & excellence are our guiding stars.

All employees play vital roles in delivering quality residential projects for our customers. Our diverse and integrated teams are the core factors which helped in sustained success of the company. We are an equal opportunity employer & strive to build diverse teams.

SBGL drives a high-performance culture through continuous learning & development interventions focused on organizational wide capability building and professional growth for our people. As of March 31,2024, the Company has workforce strength of 46 employees.

Internal control systems and their adequacy

The Management has laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company. The Company has adopted policies and procedures for ensuring orderly and efficient conduct of the business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures.

The internal control system is commensurate with the nature of business, size and complexity of operations and has been designed to provide reasonable assurance on the achievement of objectives, effectiveness and efficiency of operations, reliability of financial reporting and compliance with applicable laws and regulations. The internal control framework is supplemented with an internal audit program that provides an independent view of the efficacy and effectiveness of the process and control environment and supports a continuous improvement program.

The Company has put in place function wise Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to help better manage project. It has in place internal controls covering all fields across all financial and operating functions. Further, the Company appointed independent auditors to conduct periodical audits to ensure adequacy of internal control systems, adherence to management policies, and compliance with the applicable laws and regulations. The key findings of the audit backed by a well thought out implementation plan are recommended or discussed with the senior management and also the Audit Committee. The Audit Committee of the Board reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control systems and suggests improvements for strengthening them.

Cautionary statement

Certain statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis section concerning future prospects may be forward-looking statements which involve several underlying identified / non- identified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Besides the foregoing changes in the macroenvironment, unprecedented, unascertainable and constantly evolving risk(s), inter alia, to the Company and the environment in which it operates. The results of these assumptions made, relying on available internal and external information, are the basis for determining certain facts and figures stated in the report. Since the factors underlying these assumptions are subject to change over time, the estimates on which they are based are also subject to change accordingly. These forward-looking statements represent only the Companys current intentions, beliefs or expectations, and any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.