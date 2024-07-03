Suratwwala Business Group Ltd Summary

Suratwwala Business Group Limited was originally incorporated and registered on 31st January, 2008 as a Private Limited Company with the name of Suratwala Housing Private Limited. The Company name was changed from Suratwala Housing Private Limited to Suratwwala Business Group Private Limited on 15th May, 2019 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Pune. Thereafter, the Company got converted in to Public Limited Company and consequently, the name was changed to Suratwwala Business Group Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated November 21, 2019 issued by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Pune. The Company is engaged in the business of real estate development i.e. residential and commercial projects based in Pune, Maharashtra. The projects include the development and sale of residential as well as commercial properties and the maintenance of the properties developed by the Maintenance Business. Apart from development and maintenance business, the Company focus on providing the space on rent such as renting for mobile tower, hoardings and banners on building or renting of the unsold space for short duration. The Company have completed real estate development projects in and around Pune which are at different stages of development. Currently, its business mainly focuses on residential developments, land development & development of commercial properties. The Company Promoters, Mr. Jatin Dhansukhlal Suratwala and Mr. Manoj Suratwala with, their rich experience have been prominent in growing the real estate business in a more organized manner. The Company is a member of Credai Pune Metro, thereby expanding their horizon to various sectors in construction and real estate business. The year 2008, marked the beginning of Real-estate operations in Pune district by commencing construction of residential project Suratwala Sweet 16 at Baner, Pune. The Company completed the Suratwala Sweet 16 residential project at Baner in 2010. It completed commercial project Suratwala Mark Plazzo Phase I at Village Hinjewadi, near Rajiv Gandhi IT Park, Pune in 2016. The Company launched commercial project Suratwala Mark Plazzo Phase II at Hinjewadi in 2019. In August 2020, the Company came up with the Public Issue through Initial Public Offer of 46,00,000 Equity Shares by raising fund from public aggregating to Rs 6.9 Crore.The Company incorporated Suratwwala Natural Energy Resources LLP and invested 99% of the Capital Contribution of LLP effective on June 17, 2022.