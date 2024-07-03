Summary

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited (PESL), a leading infrastructure development company headquartered in Hyderabad was promoted by Chandra Mohan Reddy. A 25 years old partnership firm converted and incorporated as a public limited company on 19th April 1994. The portfolio of Prajays development activity includes residential complexes, commercial complexes and multiplexes, also having interest in hospitality business. PESL is pioneers in construction activities in the twin cities of Hyderabad-Secunderabad. Some of Prajays reputed residential projects are Prajay Homes, Prajay Sai Gardens, Prajay City and Prajay Gruhatara. Prajay had won the Prestigious CITD National Gold Award, consecutively for the years 1995, 1996 and 1997 for its outstanding standards in maintaining quality and affordability. The Company had ventured into the hospitality business in the year of 2000 as a diversification exercise and operates three properties under the Celebrity brand name. In 2001, again, the company had received CITD National Gold Award once more. PESL had completed a Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCB) issue amounting to $15 million in the month of December 2005, received a stupendous response from overseas investors. During the year 2005-06, Prajay had successfully completed and sold a total area of 496672 square feet in its residential and commercial ventures. Prajay Harbour City, one of the largest integrated township projects in Vishakapatnam and Prajay Enclave had launched in Ju

Read More