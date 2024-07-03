Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹32.73
Prev. Close₹32.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹56.98
Day's High₹33.55
Day's Low₹29.55
52 Week's High₹46.2
52 Week's Low₹19.85
Book Value₹74.62
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)208.91
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
69.94
69.94
69.94
69.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
457.86
489.35
497.4
498.6
Net Worth
527.8
559.29
567.34
568.54
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
38.66
49.31
36.62
52.24
yoy growth (%)
-21.58
34.64
-29.9
-28.1
Raw materials
-0.92
-3.4
0
0
As % of sales
2.39
6.91
0
0
Employee costs
-1.27
-3.2
-4.22
-5.66
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.16
-3.73
-20.48
-19.19
Depreciation
-3.95
-4.07
-4.9
-5.51
Tax paid
-0.74
-0.9
-0.78
-2.08
Working capital
-14.65
-96.32
-31.54
-27.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-21.58
34.64
-29.9
-28.1
Op profit growth
217.98
-235.2
-31.51
-75.52
EBIT growth
172.71
-171.7
-41.14
-57.82
Net profit growth
-37.29
-76.22
-8.46
-13.93
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
57.46
29.83
93.05
38.37
50.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
57.46
29.83
93.05
38.37
50.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.48
18.91
2.14
1.06
3.37
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
D Vijay Sen Reddy
Director
K Ravi Kumar
Director
Rohit Reddy
Independent Director
L Jaya Simha Reddy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
T Siva Kumar
Independent Director
RAGHAVENDER REDDY MARPADAGA
Independent Director
L Jaya Simha Reddy
Independent Director
Mogulla Varsha Reddy
Additional Director
Suvra Kanta Mukhopadhyay
Additional Director
Bhaskar Chandra Chandra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd
Summary
Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited (PESL), a leading infrastructure development company headquartered in Hyderabad was promoted by Chandra Mohan Reddy. A 25 years old partnership firm converted and incorporated as a public limited company on 19th April 1994. The portfolio of Prajays development activity includes residential complexes, commercial complexes and multiplexes, also having interest in hospitality business. PESL is pioneers in construction activities in the twin cities of Hyderabad-Secunderabad. Some of Prajays reputed residential projects are Prajay Homes, Prajay Sai Gardens, Prajay City and Prajay Gruhatara. Prajay had won the Prestigious CITD National Gold Award, consecutively for the years 1995, 1996 and 1997 for its outstanding standards in maintaining quality and affordability. The Company had ventured into the hospitality business in the year of 2000 as a diversification exercise and operates three properties under the Celebrity brand name. In 2001, again, the company had received CITD National Gold Award once more. PESL had completed a Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCB) issue amounting to $15 million in the month of December 2005, received a stupendous response from overseas investors. During the year 2005-06, Prajay had successfully completed and sold a total area of 496672 square feet in its residential and commercial ventures. Prajay Harbour City, one of the largest integrated township projects in Vishakapatnam and Prajay Enclave had launched in Ju
Read More
The Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹29.87 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd is ₹208.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd is 0 and 0.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd is ₹19.85 and ₹46.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.77%, 3 Years at 11.68%, 1 Year at 40.77%, 6 Month at -9.87%, 3 Month at -12.04% and 1 Month at 4.19%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.