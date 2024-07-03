iifl-logo-icon 1
Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd Share Price

29.87
(-8.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

  • Open32.73
  • Day's High33.55
  • 52 Wk High46.2
  • Prev. Close32.8
  • Day's Low29.55
  • 52 Wk Low 19.85
  • Turnover (lac)56.98
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value74.62
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)208.91
  • Div. Yield0
Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

32.73

Prev. Close

32.8

Turnover(Lac.)

56.98

Day's High

33.55

Day's Low

29.55

52 Week's High

46.2

52 Week's Low

19.85

Book Value

74.62

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

208.91

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Demat Account

Trading Account

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:54 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.80%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 63.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

69.94

69.94

69.94

69.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

457.86

489.35

497.4

498.6

Net Worth

527.8

559.29

567.34

568.54

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

38.66

49.31

36.62

52.24

yoy growth (%)

-21.58

34.64

-29.9

-28.1

Raw materials

-0.92

-3.4

0

0

As % of sales

2.39

6.91

0

0

Employee costs

-1.27

-3.2

-4.22

-5.66

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.16

-3.73

-20.48

-19.19

Depreciation

-3.95

-4.07

-4.9

-5.51

Tax paid

-0.74

-0.9

-0.78

-2.08

Working capital

-14.65

-96.32

-31.54

-27.51

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-21.58

34.64

-29.9

-28.1

Op profit growth

217.98

-235.2

-31.51

-75.52

EBIT growth

172.71

-171.7

-41.14

-57.82

Net profit growth

-37.29

-76.22

-8.46

-13.93

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

57.46

29.83

93.05

38.37

50.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

57.46

29.83

93.05

38.37

50.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.48

18.91

2.14

1.06

3.37

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

D Vijay Sen Reddy

Director

K Ravi Kumar

Director

Rohit Reddy

Independent Director

L Jaya Simha Reddy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

T Siva Kumar

Independent Director

RAGHAVENDER REDDY MARPADAGA

Independent Director

L Jaya Simha Reddy

Independent Director

Mogulla Varsha Reddy

Additional Director

Suvra Kanta Mukhopadhyay

Additional Director

Bhaskar Chandra Chandra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd

Summary

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited (PESL), a leading infrastructure development company headquartered in Hyderabad was promoted by Chandra Mohan Reddy. A 25 years old partnership firm converted and incorporated as a public limited company on 19th April 1994. The portfolio of Prajays development activity includes residential complexes, commercial complexes and multiplexes, also having interest in hospitality business. PESL is pioneers in construction activities in the twin cities of Hyderabad-Secunderabad. Some of Prajays reputed residential projects are Prajay Homes, Prajay Sai Gardens, Prajay City and Prajay Gruhatara. Prajay had won the Prestigious CITD National Gold Award, consecutively for the years 1995, 1996 and 1997 for its outstanding standards in maintaining quality and affordability. The Company had ventured into the hospitality business in the year of 2000 as a diversification exercise and operates three properties under the Celebrity brand name. In 2001, again, the company had received CITD National Gold Award once more. PESL had completed a Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCB) issue amounting to $15 million in the month of December 2005, received a stupendous response from overseas investors. During the year 2005-06, Prajay had successfully completed and sold a total area of 496672 square feet in its residential and commercial ventures. Prajay Harbour City, one of the largest integrated township projects in Vishakapatnam and Prajay Enclave had launched in Ju
Company FAQs

What is the Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd share price today?

The Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹29.87 today.

What is the Market Cap of Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd is ₹208.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd is 0 and 0.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd is ₹19.85 and ₹46.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd?

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.77%, 3 Years at 11.68%, 1 Year at 40.77%, 6 Month at -9.87%, 3 Month at -12.04% and 1 Month at 4.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 36.80 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 63.19 %

