PRAJAY ENGINEERS SYNDICATE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Reg. Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited (The Company) This is to inform and intimate that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited (The Company) will be held on Friday the 8th day of November 2024 at the Registered Office situated at 1-10-63 & 64 5th Floor Prajay Corporate House Chikoti Gardens Begumpet Hyderabad- 500016 Telangana India inter-alia to: 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the Second Quarter & Half Year ended 30-09-2024. You are requested to kindly take the above information on record. The Board Meeting to be held on 08/11/2024 has been revised to 09/11/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 08/11/2024 has been revised to 09/11/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024) With reference to the above cited subject, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 09-11-2024, have inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the Second Quarter and Half Year ended 30-09-2024, including Cashflow Statements and Statement of Assets and Liabilities. The meeting commenced at 12:30 P.M and concluded at 01:15 P.M. This is for your information and records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.11.2024)

With reference to the above cited subject, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 04-09-2024, have inter-alia discussed, considered and approved the following: 1. Convening the 30th AGM of the Members of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 on Friday, the 27th day of September, 2024, at 5:30 P.M. (IST), through VC?OAVM at the Registered Office Address of the company and notice of the 30th Annual General Meeting. 2. Closing of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books from Saturday, 21 September, 2024 to Friday, 27 September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the company. 3. Approved the reappointment of Mr. Ravi Kumar Kutikalapudi, (DIN:02789546) who retires by rotation, and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment The meeting commenced at 04:30 p.m. and concluded at 05:40 p.m

PRAJAY ENGINEERS SYNDICATE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform and intimate that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited (The Company) will be held on Wednesday the 7th day of August 2024 at the Registered Office situated at 1-10-63 & 64 5th Floor Prajay Corporate House Chikoti Gardens Begumpet Hyderabad- 500016 Telangana India inter-alia to: 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the First Quarter ended 30-06-2024. 2. To approve the appointment of Secretarial Auditors for the financial year 2024-25. 3. To approve the appointment of Internal Auditors of the company for the financial year 2024-25. You are requested to kindly take the above information on record. We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 07-08-2024, have inter-alia considered and approved The Unaudited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the First Quarter ended 30-06-2024 and Balance Sheet and Profit & Loss Account as on that date. 2. The appointment of Internal Auditor for the FY 2024-25. 3. The appointment of Secretarial Auditors of the company for the FY 2024-25. 4. Approved and adopted various updated Codes and Policies as per SEBI (LODR) Regulations, SEBI (PIT) Regulations and Companies Act. 2013 including Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading, Code of Practices and Procedures for fair disclosure of unpublished price-sensitive information, Code for Inquiry in case of Leak of UPSI. The same shall be uploaded in the website of the company www.prajayengineers.com. The meeting commenced at 04:30 P.M and concluded at 5:10 P.M With reference to teh above cited , the Board of Directors of the company in thier meeting held on 07-08-2024, inter alia considered and approved the unaudited finacial Results (Both Standalone and Consolidated) for the First Quarter ended 30-60-2024. Attached are: 1. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results of the company for the First Quarter ended 30.06.2024 3. A certified copy of Limited Review Report on the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter ended 30.06.2024. The aforesid results duly revied by the Audit Committee have been approved and taken on record by the Board at the just concluded Board Meeting held on 07-08-2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)

PRAJAY ENGINEERS SYNDICATE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform and intimate that a meeting of the Board of Directors of The Company will be held on 28-052024 at 04:30 p.m. at the Registered Office inter-alia to: 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31-03-2024 and Balance Sheet and Profit & Loss Account as on that date. This intimation is being submitted pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. Further in accordance with Code of internal procedures and conduct of the Company for regulating monitoring and reporting of trading by designated persons framed and adopted in accordance with SEBI (PIT) Regulations 2015 the trading window for dealing in securities of Company by the designated persons was closed from 01-04-2024 and shall continue to remain closed till 48 hours after the financial results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31-03-2024 are declared to the Stock Exchange(s). With reference to the above cited subject, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 28-05-2024, have inter-alia considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31-03-2024 and Balance Sheet and Profit & Loss Account as on that date. The meeting commenced at 04:30 P.M and concluded at 5:05 P.M. Read less.. With reference to the above cited, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held on 28-05-2024, have inter alia considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and Financial Year ended 31-03-2024. Please find the following as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015: Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31-03-2024 A Certified copy of Audit Report on Standalone financial Results and copy of Audit Report on Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31-03-2024. The aforementioned were duly reviewed by the Audit Committee , have been approved and taken on record by the Board at the just concluded Board Meeting held on 28-05-2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

