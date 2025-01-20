Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-23.33
21.42
-39.91
-25.89
Op profit growth
234.72
-191.68
-64.26
-62.37
EBIT growth
196.03
-120.3
-22.93
-52.01
Net profit growth
-5.2
-76.29
-5
-18.36
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
14.87
3.4
-4.51
-7.58
EBIT margin
7.25
1.87
-11.23
-8.76
Net profit margin
-12.96
-10.48
-53.71
-33.97
RoCE
0.35
0.11
-0.52
-0.66
RoNW
-0.21
-0.22
-0.9
-0.95
RoA
-0.15
-0.15
-0.62
-0.64
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.72
-0.76
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.28
-1.34
-3.89
-4.15
Book value per share
81.44
82.16
85.48
88.66
Valuation ratios
P/E
-10.7
-6.1
0
0
P/CEPS
-6.01
-3.45
-2.79
-2.66
P/B
0.09
0.05
0.12
0.12
EV/EBIDTA
35.95
44.13
750.51
-1,313.81
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
28.47
21.58
3.27
9.3
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
1,681.94
1,397.33
1,841.97
1,143.84
Inventory days
4,885.37
3,959.92
4,928.56
2,876.34
Creditor days
-2,084.99
-1,602.28
-1,927.12
-1,137.38
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.46
-0.18
0.24
0.37
Net debt / equity
0.33
0.33
0.42
0.43
Net debt / op. profit
33.2
112.22
-136.98
-51.62
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-2.41
-6.81
0
0
Employee costs
-3.43
-6.53
-10.32
-8.25
Other costs
-79.27
-83.24
-94.18
-99.33
