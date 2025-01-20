iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd Key Ratios

28.95
(-0.99%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:23:19 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-23.33

21.42

-39.91

-25.89

Op profit growth

234.72

-191.68

-64.26

-62.37

EBIT growth

196.03

-120.3

-22.93

-52.01

Net profit growth

-5.2

-76.29

-5

-18.36

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

14.87

3.4

-4.51

-7.58

EBIT margin

7.25

1.87

-11.23

-8.76

Net profit margin

-12.96

-10.48

-53.71

-33.97

RoCE

0.35

0.11

-0.52

-0.66

RoNW

-0.21

-0.22

-0.9

-0.95

RoA

-0.15

-0.15

-0.62

-0.64

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.72

-0.76

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.28

-1.34

-3.89

-4.15

Book value per share

81.44

82.16

85.48

88.66

Valuation ratios

P/E

-10.7

-6.1

0

0

P/CEPS

-6.01

-3.45

-2.79

-2.66

P/B

0.09

0.05

0.12

0.12

EV/EBIDTA

35.95

44.13

750.51

-1,313.81

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

28.47

21.58

3.27

9.3

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

1,681.94

1,397.33

1,841.97

1,143.84

Inventory days

4,885.37

3,959.92

4,928.56

2,876.34

Creditor days

-2,084.99

-1,602.28

-1,927.12

-1,137.38

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.46

-0.18

0.24

0.37

Net debt / equity

0.33

0.33

0.42

0.43

Net debt / op. profit

33.2

112.22

-136.98

-51.62

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-2.41

-6.81

0

0

Employee costs

-3.43

-6.53

-10.32

-8.25

Other costs

-79.27

-83.24

-94.18

-99.33

Prajay Engineers : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.