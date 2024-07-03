Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
25.67
4.71
26.37
20.8
2.78
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
25.67
4.71
26.37
20.8
2.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.85
0.81
1.3
0.52
0.74
Total Income
26.52
5.52
27.67
21.33
3.51
Total Expenditure
31.2
9.73
50.58
27.11
7.71
PBIDT
-4.67
-4.22
-22.9
-5.79
-4.19
Interest
0.13
0.08
0.12
0.04
1.62
PBDT
-4.8
-4.3
-23.02
-5.82
-5.82
Depreciation
1.02
0.95
0.95
0.96
0.95
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.39
0.12
0.15
0.06
-0.14
Reported Profit After Tax
-6.21
-5.37
-24.12
-6.85
-6.63
Minority Interest After NP
-0.41
-0.67
-0.46
-0.41
-0.01
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-5.8
-4.7
-23.66
-6.43
-6.62
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-5.8
-4.7
-23.66
-6.43
-6.62
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.89
-0.77
-3.45
-0.98
-0.95
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
69.94
69.94
69.94
69.94
69.94
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-18.19
-89.59
-86.84
-27.83
-150.71
PBDTM(%)
-18.69
-91.29
-87.29
-27.98
-209.35
PATM(%)
-24.19
-114.01
-91.46
-32.93
-238.48
