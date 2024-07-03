iifl-logo-icon 1
Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd Quarterly Results

31.75
(6.29%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

25.67

4.71

26.37

20.8

2.78

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

25.67

4.71

26.37

20.8

2.78

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.85

0.81

1.3

0.52

0.74

Total Income

26.52

5.52

27.67

21.33

3.51

Total Expenditure

31.2

9.73

50.58

27.11

7.71

PBIDT

-4.67

-4.22

-22.9

-5.79

-4.19

Interest

0.13

0.08

0.12

0.04

1.62

PBDT

-4.8

-4.3

-23.02

-5.82

-5.82

Depreciation

1.02

0.95

0.95

0.96

0.95

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.39

0.12

0.15

0.06

-0.14

Reported Profit After Tax

-6.21

-5.37

-24.12

-6.85

-6.63

Minority Interest After NP

-0.41

-0.67

-0.46

-0.41

-0.01

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-5.8

-4.7

-23.66

-6.43

-6.62

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-5.8

-4.7

-23.66

-6.43

-6.62

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.89

-0.77

-3.45

-0.98

-0.95

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

69.94

69.94

69.94

69.94

69.94

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-18.19

-89.59

-86.84

-27.83

-150.71

PBDTM(%)

-18.69

-91.29

-87.29

-27.98

-209.35

PATM(%)

-24.19

-114.01

-91.46

-32.93

-238.48

