Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-2.16
-3.73
-20.48
-19.19
Depreciation
-3.95
-4.07
-4.9
-5.51
Tax paid
-0.74
-0.9
-0.78
-2.08
Working capital
-14.65
-96.32
-31.54
-27.51
Other operating items
Operating
-21.5
-105.02
-57.71
-54.29
Capital expenditure
6
1.55
-0.09
0.78
Free cash flow
-15.49
-103.47
-57.8
-53.51
Equity raised
1,002.99
1,024.47
1,075.65
1,118.44
Investing
0.01
-0.24
0
0.02
Financing
87.4
24.2
58.93
51.91
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
1,074.9
944.95
1,076.78
1,116.85
