Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd Cash Flow Statement

29.87
(-8.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Prajay Engineers FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-2.16

-3.73

-20.48

-19.19

Depreciation

-3.95

-4.07

-4.9

-5.51

Tax paid

-0.74

-0.9

-0.78

-2.08

Working capital

-14.65

-96.32

-31.54

-27.51

Other operating items

Operating

-21.5

-105.02

-57.71

-54.29

Capital expenditure

6

1.55

-0.09

0.78

Free cash flow

-15.49

-103.47

-57.8

-53.51

Equity raised

1,002.99

1,024.47

1,075.65

1,118.44

Investing

0.01

-0.24

0

0.02

Financing

87.4

24.2

58.93

51.91

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

1,074.9

944.95

1,076.78

1,116.85

