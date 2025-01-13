Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
69.94
69.94
69.94
69.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
457.86
489.35
497.4
498.6
Net Worth
527.8
559.29
567.34
568.54
Minority Interest
Debt
116.35
85.42
97.64
96.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
15.89
15.56
15.25
14.57
Total Liabilities
660.04
660.27
680.23
679.34
Fixed Assets
214.05
214.8
383.06
382.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
133.25
133.21
133.21
133.21
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.33
0.57
0.55
0.47
Networking Capital
310.06
305.77
160.87
160.95
Inventories
258.25
267.03
270.36
326.92
Inventory Days
3,085.99
Sundry Debtors
98.16
130.4
167.87
175.44
Debtor Days
1,656.08
Other Current Assets
70.9
68.27
73.32
74.5
Sundry Creditors
-86.08
-123.91
-143.97
-163.71
Creditor Days
1,545.35
Other Current Liabilities
-31.17
-36.02
-206.71
-252.2
Cash
2.35
5.92
2.56
2.61
Total Assets
660.04
660.27
680.25
679.33
