|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
38.66
49.31
36.62
52.24
yoy growth (%)
-21.58
34.64
-29.9
-28.1
Raw materials
-0.92
-3.4
0
0
As % of sales
2.39
6.91
0
0
Employee costs
-1.27
-3.2
-4.22
-5.66
As % of sales
3.29
6.5
11.53
10.83
Other costs
-29.8
-40.59
-33.94
-48.84
As % of sales (Other Cost)
77.08
82.33
92.7
93.49
Operating profit
6.66
2.09
-1.54
-2.26
OPM
17.23
4.24
-4.23
-4.33
Depreciation
-3.95
-4.07
-4.9
-5.51
Interest expense
-5.93
-5.11
-18.55
-15.91
Other income
1.06
3.36
4.52
4.49
Profit before tax
-2.16
-3.73
-20.48
-19.19
Taxes
-0.74
-0.9
-0.78
-2.08
Tax rate
34.2
24.13
3.83
10.83
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.9
-4.63
-21.27
-21.27
Exceptional items
0
0
1.79
0
Net profit
-2.9
-4.63
-19.47
-21.27
yoy growth (%)
-37.29
-76.22
-8.46
-13.93
NPM
-7.51
-9.39
-53.18
-40.72
