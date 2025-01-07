iifl-logo-icon 1
Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

31.75
(6.29%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:04 PM

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

38.66

49.31

36.62

52.24

yoy growth (%)

-21.58

34.64

-29.9

-28.1

Raw materials

-0.92

-3.4

0

0

As % of sales

2.39

6.91

0

0

Employee costs

-1.27

-3.2

-4.22

-5.66

As % of sales

3.29

6.5

11.53

10.83

Other costs

-29.8

-40.59

-33.94

-48.84

As % of sales (Other Cost)

77.08

82.33

92.7

93.49

Operating profit

6.66

2.09

-1.54

-2.26

OPM

17.23

4.24

-4.23

-4.33

Depreciation

-3.95

-4.07

-4.9

-5.51

Interest expense

-5.93

-5.11

-18.55

-15.91

Other income

1.06

3.36

4.52

4.49

Profit before tax

-2.16

-3.73

-20.48

-19.19

Taxes

-0.74

-0.9

-0.78

-2.08

Tax rate

34.2

24.13

3.83

10.83

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.9

-4.63

-21.27

-21.27

Exceptional items

0

0

1.79

0

Net profit

-2.9

-4.63

-19.47

-21.27

yoy growth (%)

-37.29

-76.22

-8.46

-13.93

NPM

-7.51

-9.39

-53.18

-40.72

