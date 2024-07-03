iifl-logo-icon 1
Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd Nine Monthly Results

32.1
(1.10%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:23 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

31.09

18.25

39.49

13.15

26.85

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

31.09

18.25

39.49

13.15

26.85

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.18

1.97

1.37

0.72

2.96

Total Income

33.26

20.22

40.86

13.87

29.81

Total Expenditure

43.48

23.8

33.85

13.83

22.14

PBIDT

-10.22

-3.58

7.01

0.04

7.68

Interest

2.22

2.98

4.26

4.42

3.81

PBDT

-12.43

-6.56

2.74

-4.38

3.87

Depreciation

2.86

3.04

3.09

2.98

3.1

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.03

0

0.24

Deferred Tax

0.44

0.23

0.49

0.52

0.76

Reported Profit After Tax

-15.73

-9.84

-0.88

-7.88

-0.23

Minority Interest After NP

-0.44

-0.24

-0.02

-0.04

-0.03

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-15.29

-9.6

-0.86

-7.84

-0.2

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-15.29

-9.6

-0.86

-7.84

-0.2

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.25

-1.4

-0.13

-1.13

-0.03

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

69.94

69.94

69.94

69.94

69.94

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-32.87

-19.61

17.75

0.3

28.6

PBDTM(%)

-39.98

-35.94

6.93

-33.3

14.41

PATM(%)

-50.59

-53.91

-2.22

-59.92

-0.85

