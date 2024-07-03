Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
31.09
18.25
39.49
13.15
26.85
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
31.09
18.25
39.49
13.15
26.85
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.18
1.97
1.37
0.72
2.96
Total Income
33.26
20.22
40.86
13.87
29.81
Total Expenditure
43.48
23.8
33.85
13.83
22.14
PBIDT
-10.22
-3.58
7.01
0.04
7.68
Interest
2.22
2.98
4.26
4.42
3.81
PBDT
-12.43
-6.56
2.74
-4.38
3.87
Depreciation
2.86
3.04
3.09
2.98
3.1
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.03
0
0.24
Deferred Tax
0.44
0.23
0.49
0.52
0.76
Reported Profit After Tax
-15.73
-9.84
-0.88
-7.88
-0.23
Minority Interest After NP
-0.44
-0.24
-0.02
-0.04
-0.03
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-15.29
-9.6
-0.86
-7.84
-0.2
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-15.29
-9.6
-0.86
-7.84
-0.2
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.25
-1.4
-0.13
-1.13
-0.03
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
69.94
69.94
69.94
69.94
69.94
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-32.87
-19.61
17.75
0.3
28.6
PBDTM(%)
-39.98
-35.94
6.93
-33.3
14.41
PATM(%)
-50.59
-53.91
-2.22
-59.92
-0.85
