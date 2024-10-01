AGM 27/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and Section 108 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, attached herewith are: 1. Voting Results as required under Reg44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, of the 30th AGM of the company held on 27-09-2024. 2. Scrutinizer Report under the aforesaid. This is for your information and records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)