To the Members of Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited("the Company) ,Which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows for the year than ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statement give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) in the manner so required an d give a true and fair view in Conformity with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the applicable Indian Accounting Standards, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, its profit/loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on the date.

Basis for Opinion

We Conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143 (10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together With the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matters

We draw attention to below mentioned Notes to standalone annual financial results :

a. Note 41 relating to the Honble NCLT, Hyderabad bench order referring the matter for resolution by way of mediation to the International Commercial Arbitration and Mediation Centre (IAMC), Hyderabad.

In furtherance to the mediation proceedings pertaining to the disputes between the Investor Entities (i.e. White Stock Limited & Belclare Limited) and Prajay Entities including Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited (The Company), The Settlement Agreement has been executed amongst and by the parties, under the auspices of International Arbitration and Mediation Centre, (IAMC) Hyderabad and the filing of the compromise terms before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Hyderabad has been completed. The cases filed by the Investor Entities before the Honble NCLT Bench, Hyderabad Bench have accordingly been disposed off.

b. The Government of Andhra Pradesh (Youth Advancement Tourism & Culture Department, now the Government of Telangana) and the company along with its subsidiary M/s Secunderabad Golf & Leisure Resorts Private Limited, a special purpose company to develop Golf Course, had entered into Lease Agreement and Construction & Management agreement. Subsequently, for the issues that arose between the company and the Tourism Department, the Company invoked the Arbitration clause as per the Agreements and the Honble High Court vide its order dated 28.07.2022 appointed Honble S.M.Rafee (retired District judge) as the Arbitrator in Arbitration Application No.86 of 2022. The Arbitration proceedings are in progress.

c. Note 39(a) of the Standalone Financial Statements, in respect of trade receivable considered good include an amount of Rs.11932.34 lakhs due from customers which are outstanding for more than six months. We are unable to comment on the realization of these receivables in the absence of conformation from the concerned parties. An amount of Rs.1246.96 lakhs is set aside towards provision for trade receivables considered as doubtful. During the year the company has written of bad and doubtful debts to the tune of Rs.1029.69 lakhs.

d. Note 39(b) of the standalone financial statements, in respect of Loans & Advances amounting to Rs.6181.23 lakhs towards purchase of Land/Development towards certain project of long term nature, and an amount of Rs.818.13 lakhs given to suppliers, etc. outstanding. We are unable to comment on the realization of these advances. An amount of Rs.700 lakhs is set aside towards provision for Advances considered as doubtful.

e. Note 45 of the standalone financial statements, in respect of Cost of Construction in Inventory includes an amount of Rs.5,62,49,811 /- towards the purchase and development of land at Survey No.361. Shaikpet villiage , Banjara Hills to the extent of Ac 4-26 Gt by registered Sale agreement cum GPA no.1400/2006. Subsequently there was a dispute between the seller and third party, it was admitted before the Supreme Court of India, the suit has been declared in favour of the third party on 21-09-2010. Hence the above said amount could not be realized to the company even after repeated follow up with the seller. On account of this the said amount has been debited to cost of construction.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Revenue recognition (refer note 3.1 to the standalone financial statements)

The key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Revenue from sale of residential and commercial units represents 55.53% of the total revenue from operations of the company. Our audit procedures on revenue recognition included the following; Revenue recognition - Fixed price development contracts • Evaluating that the companys revenue recognition accounting policies are in line with the applicable Accounting standards and their application to the key customer contracts including consistent application; Sales cut-off procedures for determination of revenue in the current reporting period. The Company inter alia engages in fixed - price development contracts, where, revenue is recognized using the percentage of completion computed as per the input method based on managements estimate of contract costs (Refer Note 3.1 to the standalone financial statements). • Scrutinizing all the revenue journal entries raised throughout the reporting period and comparing details of a sample of these journals, Which met certain risk-based criteria, with relevant underlying documentation; Measurement of revenue recorded over time which is dependent on the estimates of the costs to complete • Conducting site visits during the year for selected projects to understand the scope and nature of the projects and to assess the progress of the projects and Revenue recognition involves significant estimates related to measurement of costs to complete for the projects. Revenue from projects is recorded based on managements assessment of the work completed, costs incurred and accrued and the estimate of the balance costs to complete. • Considered the adequacy of the disclosures in note 2 & 3 to the standalone financial statement in respect of the judgment taken in recognizing revenue for residential and hospitality sector. Due to the inherent nature of the projects and significant judgment involved in the estimate of costs to complete, there is risk of overstatement or understatement of revenue. In addition, we have the performed the following procedures: At Year-end a significant amount of work in progress related to these contracts is recognized on the balance sheet. Revenue recognition prior to receipt of OC / similar approval and intimation to the customer • Discussing and challenging key management judgments in interpreting contractual terms including obtaining in- house legal interpretations; • Testing sample sales of units for projects with the underlying contracts, completion status and proceeds received from customers; • Identified and tested operating effectiveness of key controls around approvals of contracts, milestone billing, intimation of possession letters / intimation of receipt of occupation certificate and controls over collection from customers; and • We have obtained confirmations, on a sample basis, from major customers for selected projects to confirm revenue recognized during the year end, performing alternative procedures by comparing details with contracts , collection details and other underlying project related documentation for cases where confirmations are not received. Measurement of revenue recorded over time which is dependent on the estimates of the costs of complete Compared, on a sample basis, revenue transactions recorded during the year with the underlying contracts, progress reports, invoices raised on customers and collections in bank accounts and whether the related revenue had been recognized in accordance with the Companys revenue recognition policies; • Identification and testing operating effectiveness of key controls over recording of actual costs incurred for the projects; • Review of the costs to complete workings, comparing the costs to complete with the budgeted costs and inquiring into reasons for variance; and • Sighting approvals for changes in budgeted costs with the rationale for the changes and assessment of contract costs to determine no revenue nature costs are taken to inventory.

Inventories (refer note 11 to standalone financial statements)

The key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Inventories comprising of land, construction work in progress, food & beverages represent 33.23% of the Companys total assets. Our audit procedures to assess the net realizable value (NRV) of inventories included the following: Assessing net realizable value • Discussion with the management to understand the basis of calculation and justification for the estimated recoverable amounts of the unsold units ("the NRV assessment"); The Company recognizes profit on each sale by reference to the overall project margin, which is the projected profit percentage for a phase that may comprise multiple units and can last a number of years. The recognition of profit is therefore dependent on the estimate of future selling prices and build costs including an allowance for risk. Further estimation uncertainty and exposure to cyclicality exists within the long term projects. • Evaluating the design and implementation of the Companys internal controls over the NRV assessment. Our evaluation included assessing whether the NRV assessment was prepared and updated by appropriate personnel of the Company and whether the key estimates, including estimated future selling prices and costs of completion for all property development projects, used in the NRV assessment, were discussed and challenged by management as appropriate; Forecasts of future sales are dependent on market conditions, which can be difficult to predict and be influenced by political and economic factors. • Evaluating the managements valuation methodology and assessing the key estimates, data inputs and assumptions adopted in the valuations, which included comparing expected future average selling prices with available market data such as recently transacted prices for similar properties located in the nearby vicinity of each property development project and the sales budget plans maintained by the Company; Inventory represents the capitalized project costs to date less amounts expensed on sales by reference to the aforementioned projections. It is held at the lower of cost and net realizable value, the latter also being based on the forecast for the project. As such inappropriate assumptions in these forecasts can impact the assessment of the carrying value of inventories. • Re-performing the calculations of the NRV assessment and comparing the estimated construction costs to complete each development with the Companys updated budgets. Further, due to their materiality in the context of total assets of the Company this is considered significant to our overall audit strategy and planning.

Land Advances - (refer note 10 to the standalone financial statements)

The key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Assessment of recoverability of land advances Our audit procedures to assess the recoverability of land advances included the following; Land advance represents a sizeable portion of the Companys total assets. • For our samples, verified the underlying agreements in possession of the Company, based on which land advances were given; Land advance represents the amount paid towards procurement of land parcels to be used in the future, for construction of residential projects. These advances are carried at cost less impairment losses, if any. These land advance will be converted into land parcels as per the terms of the underlying contract under which these land advances have been given. To assess the carrying value of land advances, these advances are tested for recoverability by the Company by comparing the valuation of land parcels in the same area for which land advances have been given. • Discussion with the management to understand their plan for conversation of these land advances into land parcels; and Further due to their materiality in the context of total assets of the company this is consider significant to our overall audit. • For our samples, verified the valuation reports of land stock.

Investment in subsidiaries and loans to group companies (refer to note 8, 9 and 10 to the standalone financial statements)

The key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit The carrying amount of the investments in subsidiaries, held at cost represents 11.96%, to associate, represents 5.18% of the Companys total assets respectively. Recoverability of investment in subsidiary, joint ventures and an associate Recoverability of investment in subsidiary, joint ventures and an associate Our audit procedures included: The Company has investments in subsidiaries, joint ventures and an associate company which are considered to be associated with significant risk in respect of valuation of such investments. These investments are carried at cost less any diminution in value of such investments. • Comparing the carrying amount of investments with the relevant subsidiaries, joint ventures and associate balance sheet to identify whether their net assets, being an approximation of their minimum recoverable amount, were in excess of their carrying amount and assessing whether those subsidiaries, joint ventures and an associate have historically been profit-making; In addition, considering the materiality of the investments in subsidiaries, joint ventures and an associate, vis-a-vis the total assets of the Company, this is considered to be significant to our overall audit strategy and planning. • For the investments where the carrying amount exceeded the net asset value, comparing the carrying amount of the investment with the projected profitability based on approved business plans of the subsidiaries joint ventures and an associate; • Considering the adequacy of disclosures in respect of the investment in subsidiaries, joint ventures and an associate.

The key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Recoverability of loans to subsidiaries and joint ventures Recoverability of loans to subsidiaries and joint ventures The Company has extended loans to joint ventures and subsidiaries that are assessed for recoverability at each period end. Our procedures included: Financial assets, which include current loans to joint ventures and subsidiaries aggregated to Rs.2624.67 lakhs at 31 March 2024. • We reviewed the controls in place for issuing new loans and evidenced the Board/MD approval obtained. We obtained managements assessment of the recoverability of the loans, which includes cash flow projections over the duration of the loans. These projections are based on underlying property development appraisals; Due to the nature of the business in the real estate industry, the Company is exposed to heightened risk in respect of the recoverability of the loans and advances granted to the aforementioned related parties. • We tested cash receipts received in relation to these loans during the year through to bank statement; and There is also judgment involved as to the recoverability of the working capital and project specific loans, Which rely on a number of property developments being completed over the time period specified in agreements. We have obtained independent confirmations to ensure completeness and existence of loans and advances held by related parties as on 31 March 2024.

Other Information

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report there on.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion there on.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statement or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flow of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the Preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern , disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise Professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11)of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

(A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our Knowledge and

Belief, were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the act; and

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the Explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2024 on its financial position in Its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 34 & 41 to the standalone financial statements;

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts, including derivative contracts, for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and

Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024; and

(iv) a) The management has represented that , to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowing funds or share premium or any other sources or Kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall:

• Directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the company or

• Provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) The Management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities("Funding Parties"), with the Understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

• Directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or

• Provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause

(iv) (a) and (iv) (b) contain any material mis-statement.

(v) . During the year, the company has not declared any dividend.

(vi) . Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31,2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As provision to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules ,2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

(C) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the act. The Remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

For and on behalf of Karumanchi & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration Number : 001753S Sd/-

N.Gopala Krishna

Partner M.No : 211124

UDIN No : 24211124BKFVWZ5922

Place : Hyderabad

Date : 28.05.2024

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT - 31 MARCH 2024

With reference to the Annexure A referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, we report the following:

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and investment properties.

(b) The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment and investment properties by which the property, plant and equipment and investment properties are verified by the management according to a phased programme designed to cover all the items over a period of three years.

In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with the policy, the Company has physically verified certain property, plant and equipment and investment properties during the year and no discrepancies were noticed in respect of assets verified during the year.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The company inventory includes construction work in progress accordingly the requirements under paragraph 3(ii) of the Order is not applicable for construction work in progress. The inventory comprising of finished goods has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) The Company has granted unsecured loans to companies, limited liability partnerships covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act,2013 (‘the Act). The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to firms or other parties covered in the register required to be maintained under Section 189 of the Act.

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedure conducted by us, we are of the opinion that the rate of interest and other terms and conditions of unsecured loans granted by the Company to companies and limited liability partnerships covered in the register required to be maintained under Section 189 of the Act are not, prima facie, prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, the unsecured loans granted to companies and limited liability partnerships and the interest there on are repayable on demand. The borrowers have been regular in payment of principal and interest as demanded.

(c) There are no overdue amounts of more than 90 days in respect of the unsecured loans granted to Companies and limited liability partnerships by the Company.

(iv) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to loans granted, guarantees provided and investments made by the Company. The Company has not provided any security during the year to the parties covered under Section 185 and 186 of the Act. Accordingly, compliance under Section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of providing securities is not applicable to the Company.

(v) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits as per the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable of the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148 (1) of the Act and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the records.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Goods and Service Tax, Labour Cess, Professional Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. Amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues of Income Tax have generally been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities, though there have been slight delays in a few cases. As explained to us, the Company did not have any dues on account of wealth tax.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Professional Tax, Property Tax, Labour Cess, Goods and

Service Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Value Added Tax, Goods and Service Tax as at 31 March 2024, which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute, except as stated below:

Particulars Amount (Rs.Lakhs) Period To Which The Amount Relates (FY) Forum Where the Dispute Is Pending Income Tax 5196.85 2020 - 21 High Court, Telangana

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted during the year in repayment of loans or borrowings to banks or financial institutions or dues to debenture holders. The Company does not have any loans or borrowings from government during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans . Accordingly, clause3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds have been raised on short-term basis by the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from the entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) According to the information and explanation given us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and has not obtained any term loans during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(x) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations give to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the management.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act,2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xii) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, during the year the managerial remuneration is not paid or provided.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations give to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has entered into Transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Section 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions as been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(xv) (a) Based on the information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

(xvi) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review. Accordingly, the provisions of clause3 (xiv) of the Order are not applicable to the company and hence not commented upon.

(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xviii) In Our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not required to be registered under Section 45 - IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) The company has incurred cash losses in the financial year and also in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xx) There is no resignation of statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xxi) According to the information and explanations given to us on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any materials uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xxii) here were no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility. Accordingly, Paragraph 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

For and on behalf of Karumanchi & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration Number : 001753S

Sd/-

N.Gopala Krishna

Partner M.No : 211124

UDIN No : 24211124BKFVWZ5922

Place : Hyderabad

Date : 28.05.2024

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT - 31 MARCH 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to the aforesaid standalone financial statements under Clause (I) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

(Referred to in paragraph (A) (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Prajay Engineers Syndicate Limited ("The Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on the date.

In our opinion, the Company has , in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note")

Managements Responsibility by Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components or internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design. Implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation or reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with respect to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143 (10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with respect to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with respect to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with respect to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purpose in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company, (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company, and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluations of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For and on behalf of Karumanchi & Associates

Chartered Accountants .

Firms Registration Number : 001753S

Sd/-

N.Gopala Krishna

Partner M.No : 211124

UDIN No : 24211124BKFVWZ5922

Place : Hyderabad

Date : 28.05.2024