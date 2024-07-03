iifl-logo-icon 1
TARC Ltd Share Price

177.89
(-4.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open185.7
  • Day's High191.2
  • 52 Wk High269.95
  • Prev. Close186.06
  • Day's Low176.5
  • 52 Wk Low 125.75
  • Turnover (lac)3,329.58
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value45.72
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,249.47
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

TARC Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

185.7

Prev. Close

186.06

Turnover(Lac.)

3,329.58

Day's High

191.2

Day's Low

176.5

52 Week's High

269.95

52 Week's Low

125.75

Book Value

45.72

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,249.47

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

TARC Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

28 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

13 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

TARC Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

TARC records pre-sale of ₹1,350 Crore from Gurgaon project

TARC records pre-sale of ₹1,350 Crore from Gurgaon project

28 Nov 2024|02:47 PM

TARC Ltd recorded presales of ₹1,012 Crore, a 900% year-on-year increase for Q2 FY25, as it launched TARC Ishva.

TARC Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:18 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.96%

Non-Promoter- 6.02%

Institutions: 6.02%

Non-Institutions: 29.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

TARC Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

59.02

59.02

59.02

59.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,307.17

1,293.54

1,279.44

1,425.94

Net Worth

1,366.19

1,352.56

1,338.46

1,484.96

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

174.55

408.35

328.31

0

yoy growth (%)

-57.25

24.37

0

Raw materials

-143.45

-316.31

-224.11

0

As % of sales

82.18

77.45

68.26

0

Employee costs

-7.31

-10.67

-11.75

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

5.27

40.38

41.87

0

Depreciation

-2.13

-15.94

-17.45

0

Tax paid

-0.36

-13.05

-9.4

0

Working capital

-32.32

661.04

-0.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-57.25

24.37

0

Op profit growth

-80.89

-14.43

-17,32,124.54

EBIT growth

-72.93

-16.28

-15,63,891.28

Net profit growth

-82.02

-15.8

-8,37,033.15

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

111.45

368.12

250.55

190.96

117.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

111.45

368.12

250.55

190.96

117.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

9.96

6.54

50.13

29.91

73.21

TARC Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT TARC Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Amar Sarin

Independent Director

M R Nayak

Whole-time Director

Muskaan Sarin

Independent Director

Ambarish Chatterjee

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Anil Sarin

Independent Director

Jyoti Ghosh

Independent Director

Bindu Acharya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by TARC Ltd

Summary

TARC Limited (formerly known as Anant Raj Global Limited), was incorporated in 2016. The Company changed the name from Anant Raj Global Limited to TARC Limited with effect from April 19, 2021. The company is engaged in the business of development of Residential Projects, Hotels, Branded and Service Apartments and Warehouses in NCR Delhi.The Company is engaged in carrying business of construction and development of residential projects, commercial projects, township projects, SEZ, IT Park, malls etc. in the State of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and the National Capital Region. Additionally, the Company owns land parcels in Gurugram, Manesar and Greater Noida where the land holding exceed 250 acres of prime land. As a policy, the Company from time to time evaluates potential of assets over the foreseeable future. TARC MACEO is a residential group housing project situated at Sector 91, Gurugram spread over 15.57 acres land comprising of premium 2, 3 & 4 Bedroom Apartments and Penthouses in 16 towers. The Company has sold over 95% of inventory and 400 families have already moved in their apartments. The Company as well commenced new residential project within the municipal limits of Delhi at Rajokri Aerocity. The Company is developing premium residential projects in Central West Delhi, Hauz Khas in South Delhi and Golf Course Extension Road in Gurugram besides other projects that are presently in planning stage at some of Companys other land parcels.TARC Premier- Rajokri Reside
Company FAQs

What is the TARC Ltd share price today?

The TARC Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹177.89 today.

What is the Market Cap of TARC Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TARC Ltd is ₹5249.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of TARC Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of TARC Ltd is 0 and 4.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of TARC Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TARC Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TARC Ltd is ₹125.75 and ₹269.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of TARC Ltd?

TARC Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.20%, 3 Years at 52.51%, 1 Year at 38.23%, 6 Month at -14.39%, 3 Month at -27.53% and 1 Month at -18.93%.

What is the shareholding pattern of TARC Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of TARC Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.96 %
Institutions - 6.03 %
Public - 29.01 %

