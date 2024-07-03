SectorRealty
TARC Ltd recorded presales of ₹1,012 Crore, a 900% year-on-year increase for Q2 FY25, as it launched TARC Ishva.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
59.02
59.02
59.02
59.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,307.17
1,293.54
1,279.44
1,425.94
Net Worth
1,366.19
1,352.56
1,338.46
1,484.96
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
174.55
408.35
328.31
0
yoy growth (%)
-57.25
24.37
0
Raw materials
-143.45
-316.31
-224.11
0
As % of sales
82.18
77.45
68.26
0
Employee costs
-7.31
-10.67
-11.75
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
5.27
40.38
41.87
0
Depreciation
-2.13
-15.94
-17.45
0
Tax paid
-0.36
-13.05
-9.4
0
Working capital
-32.32
661.04
-0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-57.25
24.37
0
Op profit growth
-80.89
-14.43
-17,32,124.54
EBIT growth
-72.93
-16.28
-15,63,891.28
Net profit growth
-82.02
-15.8
-8,37,033.15
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
111.45
368.12
250.55
190.96
117.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
111.45
368.12
250.55
190.96
117.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.96
6.54
50.13
29.91
73.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Amar Sarin
Independent Director
M R Nayak
Whole-time Director
Muskaan Sarin
Independent Director
Ambarish Chatterjee
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Anil Sarin
Independent Director
Jyoti Ghosh
Independent Director
Bindu Acharya
Reports by TARC Ltd
Summary
TARC Limited (formerly known as Anant Raj Global Limited), was incorporated in 2016. The Company changed the name from Anant Raj Global Limited to TARC Limited with effect from April 19, 2021. The company is engaged in the business of development of Residential Projects, Hotels, Branded and Service Apartments and Warehouses in NCR Delhi.The Company is engaged in carrying business of construction and development of residential projects, commercial projects, township projects, SEZ, IT Park, malls etc. in the State of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and the National Capital Region. Additionally, the Company owns land parcels in Gurugram, Manesar and Greater Noida where the land holding exceed 250 acres of prime land. As a policy, the Company from time to time evaluates potential of assets over the foreseeable future. TARC MACEO is a residential group housing project situated at Sector 91, Gurugram spread over 15.57 acres land comprising of premium 2, 3 & 4 Bedroom Apartments and Penthouses in 16 towers. The Company has sold over 95% of inventory and 400 families have already moved in their apartments. The Company as well commenced new residential project within the municipal limits of Delhi at Rajokri Aerocity. The Company is developing premium residential projects in Central West Delhi, Hauz Khas in South Delhi and Golf Course Extension Road in Gurugram besides other projects that are presently in planning stage at some of Companys other land parcels.TARC Premier- Rajokri Reside
Read More
The TARC Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹177.89 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of TARC Ltd is ₹5249.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of TARC Ltd is 0 and 4.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a TARC Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of TARC Ltd is ₹125.75 and ₹269.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
TARC Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 53.20%, 3 Years at 52.51%, 1 Year at 38.23%, 6 Month at -14.39%, 3 Month at -27.53% and 1 Month at -18.93%.
