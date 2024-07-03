Summary

TARC Limited (formerly known as Anant Raj Global Limited), was incorporated in 2016. The Company changed the name from Anant Raj Global Limited to TARC Limited with effect from April 19, 2021. The company is engaged in the business of development of Residential Projects, Hotels, Branded and Service Apartments and Warehouses in NCR Delhi.The Company is engaged in carrying business of construction and development of residential projects, commercial projects, township projects, SEZ, IT Park, malls etc. in the State of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and the National Capital Region. Additionally, the Company owns land parcels in Gurugram, Manesar and Greater Noida where the land holding exceed 250 acres of prime land. As a policy, the Company from time to time evaluates potential of assets over the foreseeable future. TARC MACEO is a residential group housing project situated at Sector 91, Gurugram spread over 15.57 acres land comprising of premium 2, 3 & 4 Bedroom Apartments and Penthouses in 16 towers. The Company has sold over 95% of inventory and 400 families have already moved in their apartments. The Company as well commenced new residential project within the municipal limits of Delhi at Rajokri Aerocity. The Company is developing premium residential projects in Central West Delhi, Hauz Khas in South Delhi and Golf Course Extension Road in Gurugram besides other projects that are presently in planning stage at some of Companys other land parcels.TARC Premier- Rajokri Reside

