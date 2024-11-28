TARC Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
59.02
59.02
59.02
59.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,307.17
1,293.54
1,279.44
1,425.94
Net Worth
1,366.19
1,352.56
1,338.46
1,484.96
Minority Interest
Debt
1,453.56
1,446.57
861.25
1,065.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.42
2.95
Total Liabilities
2,819.75
2,799.13
2,200.13
2,553.16
Fixed Assets
27.2
23.68
26.56
827.47
Intangible Assets
Investments
558.45
558.42
558.23
558.18
Deferred Tax Asset Net
86.56
89.74
89.31
103.09
Networking Capital
2,140.21
2,052.57
1,515.99
1,059.93
Inventories
444.7
378.05
498.25
847.84
Inventory Days
1,772.84
Sundry Debtors
484.22
487.89
490.16
13.31
Debtor Days
27.83
Other Current Assets
1,436.81
1,352.89
858.42
568.93
Sundry Creditors
-1.75
-1.21
-1.79
-30.07
Creditor Days
62.87
Other Current Liabilities
-223.77
-165.05
-329.05
-340.08
Cash
7.33
74.72
10.05
4.49
Total Assets
2,819.75
2,799.13
2,200.14
2,553.16
TARC Ltd recorded presales of ₹1,012 Crore, a 900% year-on-year increase for Q2 FY25, as it launched TARC Ishva.Read More
