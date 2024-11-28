iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

TARC Ltd Balance Sheet

157
(-4.70%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:44:58 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR TARC Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

59.02

59.02

59.02

59.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,307.17

1,293.54

1,279.44

1,425.94

Net Worth

1,366.19

1,352.56

1,338.46

1,484.96

Minority Interest

Debt

1,453.56

1,446.57

861.25

1,065.25

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.42

2.95

Total Liabilities

2,819.75

2,799.13

2,200.13

2,553.16

Fixed Assets

27.2

23.68

26.56

827.47

Intangible Assets

Investments

558.45

558.42

558.23

558.18

Deferred Tax Asset Net

86.56

89.74

89.31

103.09

Networking Capital

2,140.21

2,052.57

1,515.99

1,059.93

Inventories

444.7

378.05

498.25

847.84

Inventory Days

1,772.84

Sundry Debtors

484.22

487.89

490.16

13.31

Debtor Days

27.83

Other Current Assets

1,436.81

1,352.89

858.42

568.93

Sundry Creditors

-1.75

-1.21

-1.79

-30.07

Creditor Days

62.87

Other Current Liabilities

-223.77

-165.05

-329.05

-340.08

Cash

7.33

74.72

10.05

4.49

Total Assets

2,819.75

2,799.13

2,200.14

2,553.16

TARC Ltd : related Articles

TARC records pre-sale of ₹1,350 Crore from Gurgaon project

TARC records pre-sale of ₹1,350 Crore from Gurgaon project

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Nov 2024|02:47 PM

TARC Ltd recorded presales of ₹1,012 Crore, a 900% year-on-year increase for Q2 FY25, as it launched TARC Ishva.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR TARC Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.