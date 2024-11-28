Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
174.55
408.35
328.31
0
yoy growth (%)
-57.25
24.37
0
Raw materials
-143.45
-316.31
-224.11
0
As % of sales
82.18
77.45
68.26
0
Employee costs
-7.31
-10.67
-11.75
0
As % of sales
4.19
2.61
3.58
0
Other costs
-12.8
-23.88
-25.26
0
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.33
5.85
7.69
0
Operating profit
10.98
57.48
67.18
0
OPM
6.29
14.07
20.46
0
Depreciation
-2.13
-15.94
-17.45
0
Interest expense
-8.47
-10.39
-18.78
0
Other income
4.89
9.24
10.93
0
Profit before tax
5.27
40.38
41.87
0
Taxes
-0.36
-13.05
-9.4
0
Tax rate
-6.88
-32.31
-22.46
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.91
27.33
32.46
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
4.91
27.33
32.46
0
yoy growth (%)
-82.02
-15.8
-8,37,033.15
NPM
2.81
6.69
9.88
0
TARC Ltd recorded presales of ₹1,012 Crore, a 900% year-on-year increase for Q2 FY25, as it launched TARC Ishva.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.