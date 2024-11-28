iifl-logo-icon 1
TARC Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

174.15
(-2.10%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:09 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

174.55

408.35

328.31

0

yoy growth (%)

-57.25

24.37

0

Raw materials

-143.45

-316.31

-224.11

0

As % of sales

82.18

77.45

68.26

0

Employee costs

-7.31

-10.67

-11.75

0

As % of sales

4.19

2.61

3.58

0

Other costs

-12.8

-23.88

-25.26

0

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.33

5.85

7.69

0

Operating profit

10.98

57.48

67.18

0

OPM

6.29

14.07

20.46

0

Depreciation

-2.13

-15.94

-17.45

0

Interest expense

-8.47

-10.39

-18.78

0

Other income

4.89

9.24

10.93

0

Profit before tax

5.27

40.38

41.87

0

Taxes

-0.36

-13.05

-9.4

0

Tax rate

-6.88

-32.31

-22.46

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.91

27.33

32.46

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

4.91

27.33

32.46

0

yoy growth (%)

-82.02

-15.8

-8,37,033.15

NPM

2.81

6.69

9.88

0

TARC Ltd : related Articles

TARC records pre-sale of ₹1,350 Crore from Gurgaon project

TARC records pre-sale of ₹1,350 Crore from Gurgaon project

28 Nov 2024|02:47 PM

TARC Ltd recorded presales of ₹1,012 Crore, a 900% year-on-year increase for Q2 FY25, as it launched TARC Ishva.

Read More

