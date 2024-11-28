iifl-logo-icon 1
TARC Ltd Key Ratios

153.61
(2.43%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:04:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-30.86

Op profit growth

-100.43

EBIT growth

-51.2

Net profit growth

-78.69

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-0.11

18.95

EBIT margin

11.27

15.97

Net profit margin

3.23

10.49

RoCE

0.74

RoNW

0.09

RoA

0.05

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.21

1.8

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.06

0.38

Book value per share

53

52.78

Valuation ratios

P/E

138.09

P/CEPS

-431.47

P/B

0.54

EV/EBIDTA

72.82

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

565.78

-42.22

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

18.99

Inventory days

1,602.78

Creditor days

-75.69

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.04

-2.92

Net debt / equity

0.83

0.82

Net debt / op. profit

-5,740.92

24.62

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-86.36

0

Employee costs

-4.93

-4.26

Other costs

-8.82

-76.78

TARC Ltd : related Articles

TARC records pre-sale of ₹1,350 Crore from Gurgaon project

28 Nov 2024|02:47 PM

TARC Ltd recorded presales of ₹1,012 Crore, a 900% year-on-year increase for Q2 FY25, as it launched TARC Ishva.

Read More

