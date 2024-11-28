Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-30.86
Op profit growth
-100.43
EBIT growth
-51.2
Net profit growth
-78.69
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-0.11
18.95
EBIT margin
11.27
15.97
Net profit margin
3.23
10.49
RoCE
0.74
RoNW
0.09
RoA
0.05
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.21
1.8
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.06
0.38
Book value per share
53
52.78
Valuation ratios
P/E
138.09
P/CEPS
-431.47
P/B
0.54
EV/EBIDTA
72.82
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
565.78
-42.22
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
18.99
Inventory days
1,602.78
Creditor days
-75.69
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.04
-2.92
Net debt / equity
0.83
0.82
Net debt / op. profit
-5,740.92
24.62
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-86.36
0
Employee costs
-4.93
-4.26
Other costs
-8.82
-76.78
TARC Ltd recorded presales of ₹1,012 Crore, a 900% year-on-year increase for Q2 FY25, as it launched TARC Ishva.Read More
