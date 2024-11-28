TARC Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
5.27
40.38
41.87
0
Depreciation
-2.13
-15.94
-17.45
0
Tax paid
-0.36
-13.05
-9.4
0
Working capital
-32.32
661.04
-0.01
Other operating items
Operating
-29.54
672.42
14.99
Capital expenditure
19.92
828.69
0
Free cash flow
-9.62
1,501.11
14.99
Equity raised
2,841.59
1,452.18
-32.49
Investing
-7.97
566.15
0
Financing
151.94
1,068.65
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2,975.94
4,588.1
-17.49
TARC Ltd recorded presales of ₹1,012 Crore, a 900% year-on-year increase for Q2 FY25, as it launched TARC Ishva.Read More
