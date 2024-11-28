iifl-logo-icon 1
TARC Ltd Cash Flow Statement

177.89
(-4.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

TARC Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

5.27

40.38

41.87

0

Depreciation

-2.13

-15.94

-17.45

0

Tax paid

-0.36

-13.05

-9.4

0

Working capital

-32.32

661.04

-0.01

Other operating items

Operating

-29.54

672.42

14.99

Capital expenditure

19.92

828.69

0

Free cash flow

-9.62

1,501.11

14.99

Equity raised

2,841.59

1,452.18

-32.49

Investing

-7.97

566.15

0

Financing

151.94

1,068.65

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2,975.94

4,588.1

-17.49

TARC Ltd : related Articles

TARC records pre-sale of ₹1,350 Crore from Gurgaon project

TARC records pre-sale of ₹1,350 Crore from Gurgaon project

28 Nov 2024|02:47 PM

TARC Ltd recorded presales of ₹1,012 Crore, a 900% year-on-year increase for Q2 FY25, as it launched TARC Ishva.

Read More

