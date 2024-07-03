TARC Ltd Summary

TARC Limited (formerly known as Anant Raj Global Limited), was incorporated in 2016. The Company changed the name from Anant Raj Global Limited to TARC Limited with effect from April 19, 2021. The company is engaged in the business of development of Residential Projects, Hotels, Branded and Service Apartments and Warehouses in NCR Delhi.The Company is engaged in carrying business of construction and development of residential projects, commercial projects, township projects, SEZ, IT Park, malls etc. in the State of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and the National Capital Region. Additionally, the Company owns land parcels in Gurugram, Manesar and Greater Noida where the land holding exceed 250 acres of prime land. As a policy, the Company from time to time evaluates potential of assets over the foreseeable future. TARC MACEO is a residential group housing project situated at Sector 91, Gurugram spread over 15.57 acres land comprising of premium 2, 3 & 4 Bedroom Apartments and Penthouses in 16 towers. The Company has sold over 95% of inventory and 400 families have already moved in their apartments. The Company as well commenced new residential project within the municipal limits of Delhi at Rajokri Aerocity. The Company is developing premium residential projects in Central West Delhi, Hauz Khas in South Delhi and Golf Course Extension Road in Gurugram besides other projects that are presently in planning stage at some of Companys other land parcels.TARC Premier- Rajokri Residences is a project located in the New Delhi Aerocity Zone in South Delhi, and spread over 2.95 acres fully paid up land. The construction on the above project is commenced and to be completed in the financial year 2024-25 to be developed as a high end residential project comprising 190 units of 3&4 BHK specifications along with 40 EWS+CSP units having ultramodern amenities and facilities. This project has a contemporary international design and architecture, curated amenity blocks and recreation zones along with high quality project specifications .TARC Residential, 63A, Gurugram is a project located in Gurugrams Golf Course Extension Area spread over 6.95 acre fully paid up land. This project is proposed to commence in the financial year 2021-22 and to be completed in the financial year 2024-25 to be developed as a gated community of Low rise Housing of 3 BHK floors and plots designed community spaces, open areas with modern amenities and outdoor & indoor recreational spaces.TARC, Hauz Khas is a project located on the main Aurobindo Road in South Delhi spread over 2.39 acres fully paid up land. This project is proposed to commence in the financial year 2022-23 and to be completed by the financial year 2024-25 to be developed as 36 ultra-luxurious independent floors with more than 6,000 sq feet area each having global design and architecture, exclusive recreation and sporting amenities, concierge and valet services.TARC Central West Delhi High End Residential is a project located on a metro station spread over approximately 6.13 acres land. This project is proposed to commence in the financial year 2022-23 and to be completed by the financial year 2026-27 to be developed as a new age high end luxury residential project of over 500 units having modern amenities with outdoor & indoor recreational spaces.TARC Lakeview is a Multiplex cum Retail project, located near Sanjay Lake in East Delhi having 6 screen Multiplex, Quality retail offerings and Cafes & restaurants having built-up area of approx. 1 lac sq. feet on a plot area of 4,000 sq. mt. fully paid up land in an advanced stage of construction.The Company has multiple sanctioned hospitality land parcels best suited for the development of Serviced apartments and Hospitality in New Delhi. The Company is developing a build-to-suit (BTS) facility in North Delhi, suitable for major e-commerce entities. The Company has land parcels in Haryana & Greater Noida where final approvals are awaited. There is a growing demand for Grade A office space in New Delhi and is much sought after by discerning global tenants. The Company have appropriate skill-sets and experience for development of Grade A office spaces and over 5,00,000 sq. ft. office space at hospitality sites for development in future.The Company has multiple sanctioned hospitality land parcels best suited for the development of Serviced apartments and Hospitality in. New Delhi. The Company possesses appropriate experience for this segment of real estate as it has successfully built multiple hotels. TARC Limited is developing a build-to-suit (BTS) facility in North Delhi, suitable for major e-commerce entities. The Company also has land parcels in Haryana & Greater Noida where final approvals are awaited.During the year 2021, the Composite Scheme of Arrangement between Anant Raj Agencies Private Limited, Anant Raj Limited and Anant Raj Global Limited- now renamed as TARC Limited (the Company) and their respective shareholders and creditors had been approved by the National Company Law Tribunal, Chandigarh Bench, Chandigarh (NCLT) vide its Order dated August 24, 2020. The Appointed Date for the Scheme was September 30, 2018. Pursuant to the aforesaid Scheme, 29,50,96,335 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each were allotted to the Shareholders of Anant Raj Limited (Transferor Company) on October 8, 2020, replacing the existing Paid-Up Capital of the Company amounting to Rs. 5,00,000/- divided into 2,50,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each. The said Equity Shares were listed and admitted to trading on BSE Limited (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) with effect from December 18, 2020.During the year 2021, TARC Buildtech Private Limited, TARC Estates Private Limited and TARC Properties Private Limited were incorporated as wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company.During the year 2021, the Company introduced a new ERP function to enhance data clarity, save time and enhance people productivity. It launched a new software, which enhanced systemic contemporariness. It intensified digital campaigns during the course of the year, helping to minimize print media and promotional costs.In 2023, the Company launched luxury residential project TARC Tripundra in New Delhi, providing connectivity to the Indira Gandhi International Airport, Vasant Vihar and Gurugram in 2022-23. In FY 2024, it launched TARC Kailasa, the luxury residential project, and sold out Phase 1 within three months of launch.