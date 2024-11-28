Board Meeting 20 Nov 2024 13 Nov 2024

Inter alia, for considering the proposal for: (i) change in terms and conditions of the non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with respect to pre-mature full redemption of existing NCDs and payment thereof, subject to necessary approvals; and (ii) raising funds by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis, in one or more tranches, the terms of the issue and other related matter. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.11.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/11/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Sep 2024 24 Sep 2024

Tarc Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for early redemption (partial) of NCDs and payment of interest thereon. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.09.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 31 Aug 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting and intimation of AGM

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Tarc Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Jun 2024 25 Jun 2024

Tarc Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for: 1. Providing loan(s) guarantee(s) or security in connection with loan(s) or to make investment under Section 186 of the Companies Act 2013. 2. Providing of any loans guarantee or security under section 185 of Companies Act 2013. 3. Pledge / divestment / dilution/disposal of the Companys investment(s) / asset(s) / undertaking(s) in terms of Regulation 24 of the Listing Regulations. 4. Issuance of Secured Listed Rated Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on Private Placement Basis under Section 42 of the Companies Act 2013 read with Rule 14 of the Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules 2014 and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations 2021. 5. Convening of Extra- Ordinary General Meeting to seek approval of the shareholders in respect of the aforesaid proposals and related matters. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/06/2024)

Board Meeting 15 Jun 2024 12 Jun 2024

Tarc Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Refinancing of existing NCDs by way of raising funds through Banks/ NBFCs issuance of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis and/or ways and means as may be considered appropriate in one or more tranches. 2. Change in terms and conditions of NCDs with respect to pre-mature redemption of existing NCDs and payment of interest subject to necessary approvals. Corrigendum to intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 and 50 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/06/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.06.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 20 May 2024

Tarc Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter / year ended March 31 2024. Outcome of Board meeting - Financial Results and others Appointment of Chairman, Internal Auditor, Secretarial Auditor and Cost Auditor. Appointment of Chairman, Internal Auditor, Secretarial Auditor and Cost Auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024