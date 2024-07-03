iifl-logo-icon 1
Valor Estate Ltd Share Price

166.16
(-6.44%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open178
  • Day's High178.15
  • 52 Wk High284.9
  • Prev. Close177.6
  • Day's Low165
  • 52 Wk Low 150.91
  • Turnover (lac)3,885.47
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value104.88
  • EPS0.2
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8,947.14
  • Div. Yield0
Valor Estate Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

178

Prev. Close

177.6

Turnover(Lac.)

3,885.47

Day's High

178.15

Day's Low

165

52 Week's High

284.9

52 Week's Low

150.91

Book Value

104.88

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8,947.14

P/E

0

EPS

0.2

Divi. Yield

0

Valor Estate Ltd Corporate Action

20 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Sep, 2024

arrow

Valor Estate Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Valor Estate Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.38%

Non-Promoter- 3.87%

Institutions: 3.87%

Non-Institutions: 48.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Valor Estate Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

537.79

602.77

628.06

243.26

Preference Capital

59.14

53.27

47.99

43.23

Reserves

5,215.94

2,644.33

2,250.06

2,197.28

Net Worth

5,812.87

3,300.37

2,926.11

2,483.77

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.18

0.45

4.05

18

yoy growth (%)

-59.76

-88.66

-77.49

-89.82

Raw materials

8.13

7.77

18.54

-5.51

As % of sales

4,403.3

1,693.09

457.47

30.64

Employee costs

-1.93

-3.32

-15.51

-13.54

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-72.76

-148.14

-111.6

38.97

Depreciation

-0.77

-0.46

-3.95

-5.06

Tax paid

-18.85

2.51

24.48

-35.29

Working capital

41.57

-108.42

-181.03

181.52

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-59.76

-88.66

-77.49

-89.82

Op profit growth

-18.04

-58.28

409.83

-149.81

EBIT growth

-460.19

-64.13

-173.3

-34.57

Net profit growth

-161.15

67.16

-2,467.23

-93.02

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

357.47

698.24

219.43

24.56

169.19

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

357.47

698.24

219.43

24.56

169.19

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1,331.26

712.21

555

282.69

117.2

Valor Estate Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Valor Estate Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vinod K Goenka

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Shahid Balwa

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jignesh Shah

Independent Director

Maryam Khan

Independent Director

Mahesh Gandhi

Executive Director

NABIL YUSUF PATEL

Independent Director

RAJEEV RA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Valor Estate Ltd

Summary

Valor Estate Limited was formerly incorporated on January 8, 2007 in the name of DB Realty Private Limited. Subsequently, the Company was converted to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to DB Realty Limited on September 5, 2009. Later, the Company name was again changed from D B Realty Limited to Valor Estate Limited effective from March 8, 2024. The Company is a Real Estate Development Company and it operate primarily in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Currently, there are approximately four ongoing joint venture residential projects and four owned residential projects with a cumulative saleable area of 15 million square feet. Presently, the Company is engaged primarily in the business of real estate construction, development and other related activities and hospitality business. The Company is jointly promoted by Mr. Vinod K. Goenka and Mr. Shahid Balwa. The companys business is divided into residential, commercial, retail and other projects. Their residential portfolio covers projects catering to customers across all income groups. In their commercial portfolio, they build and sell customized office space as per the requirements of buyers. Their retail portfolio includes development of shops in select locations. Other projects include mass housing and cluster redevelopment projects. Apart from its real estate and commercial business, the Company dwells its interest in hospitality segment. Its hospitality portfolio includes The Hilton, M
Company FAQs

What is the Valor Estate Ltd share price today?

The Valor Estate Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹166.16 today.

What is the Market Cap of Valor Estate Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Valor Estate Ltd is ₹8947.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Valor Estate Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Valor Estate Ltd is 0 and 1.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Valor Estate Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Valor Estate Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Valor Estate Ltd is ₹150.91 and ₹284.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Valor Estate Ltd?

Valor Estate Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 73.64%, 3 Years at 53.71%, 1 Year at -0.78%, 6 Month at -12.95%, 3 Month at -2.69% and 1 Month at -0.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Valor Estate Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Valor Estate Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.38 %
Institutions - 3.88 %
Public - 48.74 %

