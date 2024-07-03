SectorRealty
Open₹178
Prev. Close₹177.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,885.47
Day's High₹178.15
Day's Low₹165
52 Week's High₹284.9
52 Week's Low₹150.91
Book Value₹104.88
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,947.14
P/E0
EPS0.2
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
537.79
602.77
628.06
243.26
Preference Capital
59.14
53.27
47.99
43.23
Reserves
5,215.94
2,644.33
2,250.06
2,197.28
Net Worth
5,812.87
3,300.37
2,926.11
2,483.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.18
0.45
4.05
18
yoy growth (%)
-59.76
-88.66
-77.49
-89.82
Raw materials
8.13
7.77
18.54
-5.51
As % of sales
4,403.3
1,693.09
457.47
30.64
Employee costs
-1.93
-3.32
-15.51
-13.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-72.76
-148.14
-111.6
38.97
Depreciation
-0.77
-0.46
-3.95
-5.06
Tax paid
-18.85
2.51
24.48
-35.29
Working capital
41.57
-108.42
-181.03
181.52
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-59.76
-88.66
-77.49
-89.82
Op profit growth
-18.04
-58.28
409.83
-149.81
EBIT growth
-460.19
-64.13
-173.3
-34.57
Net profit growth
-161.15
67.16
-2,467.23
-93.02
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
357.47
698.24
219.43
24.56
169.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
357.47
698.24
219.43
24.56
169.19
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,331.26
712.21
555
282.69
117.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vinod K Goenka
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Shahid Balwa
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jignesh Shah
Independent Director
Maryam Khan
Independent Director
Mahesh Gandhi
Executive Director
NABIL YUSUF PATEL
Independent Director
RAJEEV RA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Valor Estate Ltd
Summary
Valor Estate Limited was formerly incorporated on January 8, 2007 in the name of DB Realty Private Limited. Subsequently, the Company was converted to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to DB Realty Limited on September 5, 2009. Later, the Company name was again changed from D B Realty Limited to Valor Estate Limited effective from March 8, 2024. The Company is a Real Estate Development Company and it operate primarily in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Currently, there are approximately four ongoing joint venture residential projects and four owned residential projects with a cumulative saleable area of 15 million square feet. Presently, the Company is engaged primarily in the business of real estate construction, development and other related activities and hospitality business. The Company is jointly promoted by Mr. Vinod K. Goenka and Mr. Shahid Balwa. The companys business is divided into residential, commercial, retail and other projects. Their residential portfolio covers projects catering to customers across all income groups. In their commercial portfolio, they build and sell customized office space as per the requirements of buyers. Their retail portfolio includes development of shops in select locations. Other projects include mass housing and cluster redevelopment projects. Apart from its real estate and commercial business, the Company dwells its interest in hospitality segment. Its hospitality portfolio includes The Hilton, M
Read More
The Valor Estate Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹166.16 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Valor Estate Ltd is ₹8947.14 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Valor Estate Ltd is 0 and 1.69 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Valor Estate Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Valor Estate Ltd is ₹150.91 and ₹284.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Valor Estate Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 73.64%, 3 Years at 53.71%, 1 Year at -0.78%, 6 Month at -12.95%, 3 Month at -2.69% and 1 Month at -0.45%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.