Summary

Valor Estate Limited was formerly incorporated on January 8, 2007 in the name of DB Realty Private Limited. Subsequently, the Company was converted to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to DB Realty Limited on September 5, 2009. Later, the Company name was again changed from D B Realty Limited to Valor Estate Limited effective from March 8, 2024. The Company is a Real Estate Development Company and it operate primarily in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Currently, there are approximately four ongoing joint venture residential projects and four owned residential projects with a cumulative saleable area of 15 million square feet. Presently, the Company is engaged primarily in the business of real estate construction, development and other related activities and hospitality business. The Company is jointly promoted by Mr. Vinod K. Goenka and Mr. Shahid Balwa. The companys business is divided into residential, commercial, retail and other projects. Their residential portfolio covers projects catering to customers across all income groups. In their commercial portfolio, they build and sell customized office space as per the requirements of buyers. Their retail portfolio includes development of shops in select locations. Other projects include mass housing and cluster redevelopment projects. Apart from its real estate and commercial business, the Company dwells its interest in hospitality segment. Its hospitality portfolio includes The Hilton, M

