|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.18
0.45
4.05
18
yoy growth (%)
-59.76
-88.66
-77.49
-89.82
Raw materials
8.13
7.77
18.54
-5.51
As % of sales
4,403.3
1,693.09
457.47
30.64
Employee costs
-1.93
-3.32
-15.51
-13.54
As % of sales
1,044.96
723.25
382.78
75.21
Other costs
-66.23
-77.93
-182.11
-33.27
As % of sales (Other Cost)
35,839.61
16,967.95
4,493.59
184.82
Operating profit
-59.84
-73.02
-175.03
-34.33
OPM
-32,381.27
-15,898.1
-4,318.9
-190.67
Depreciation
-0.77
-0.46
-3.95
-5.06
Interest expense
-159.72
-124
-44.28
-52.85
Other income
147.58
49.34
111.67
131.22
Profit before tax
-72.76
-148.14
-111.6
38.97
Taxes
-18.85
2.51
24.48
-35.29
Tax rate
25.9
-1.69
-21.94
-90.55
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-91.61
-145.63
-87.11
3.68
Exceptional items
180.67
0
0
0
Net profit
89.05
-145.63
-87.11
3.68
yoy growth (%)
-161.15
67.16
-2,467.23
-93.02
NPM
48,192.37
-31,707.53
-2,149.54
20.43
