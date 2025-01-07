iifl-logo-icon 1
Valor Estate Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

169.39
(1.94%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.18

0.45

4.05

18

yoy growth (%)

-59.76

-88.66

-77.49

-89.82

Raw materials

8.13

7.77

18.54

-5.51

As % of sales

4,403.3

1,693.09

457.47

30.64

Employee costs

-1.93

-3.32

-15.51

-13.54

As % of sales

1,044.96

723.25

382.78

75.21

Other costs

-66.23

-77.93

-182.11

-33.27

As % of sales (Other Cost)

35,839.61

16,967.95

4,493.59

184.82

Operating profit

-59.84

-73.02

-175.03

-34.33

OPM

-32,381.27

-15,898.1

-4,318.9

-190.67

Depreciation

-0.77

-0.46

-3.95

-5.06

Interest expense

-159.72

-124

-44.28

-52.85

Other income

147.58

49.34

111.67

131.22

Profit before tax

-72.76

-148.14

-111.6

38.97

Taxes

-18.85

2.51

24.48

-35.29

Tax rate

25.9

-1.69

-21.94

-90.55

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-91.61

-145.63

-87.11

3.68

Exceptional items

180.67

0

0

0

Net profit

89.05

-145.63

-87.11

3.68

yoy growth (%)

-161.15

67.16

-2,467.23

-93.02

NPM

48,192.37

-31,707.53

-2,149.54

20.43

