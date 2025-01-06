Valor Estate Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-72.76
-148.14
-111.6
38.97
Depreciation
-0.77
-0.46
-3.95
-5.06
Tax paid
-18.85
2.51
24.48
-35.29
Working capital
41.57
-108.42
-181.03
181.52
Other operating items
Operating
-50.81
-254.52
-272.1
180.13
Capital expenditure
0
0.05
-23.99
21.68
Free cash flow
-50.81
-254.46
-296.09
201.81
Equity raised
4,310.52
4,880.22
5,458.95
5,361.71
Investing
-60.21
-75.53
317.45
10.28
Financing
637.61
977.31
786.48
425.29
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
4,837.09
5,527.54
6,266.79
5,999.1
