Valor Estate Ltd Cash Flow Statement

166.16
(-6.44%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Valor Estate FINANCIALS

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-72.76

-148.14

-111.6

38.97

Depreciation

-0.77

-0.46

-3.95

-5.06

Tax paid

-18.85

2.51

24.48

-35.29

Working capital

41.57

-108.42

-181.03

181.52

Other operating items

Operating

-50.81

-254.52

-272.1

180.13

Capital expenditure

0

0.05

-23.99

21.68

Free cash flow

-50.81

-254.46

-296.09

201.81

Equity raised

4,310.52

4,880.22

5,458.95

5,361.71

Investing

-60.21

-75.53

317.45

10.28

Financing

637.61

977.31

786.48

425.29

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

4,837.09

5,527.54

6,266.79

5,999.1

