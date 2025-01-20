Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-85.48
41.15
-14.93
-31.56
Op profit growth
-61.66
-26.59
233.73
60.43
EBIT growth
-114.77
-36.34
-475.64
-35.23
Net profit growth
-58.9
31.62
425.41
223.54
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-361.01
-136.68
-262.83
-66.99
EBIT margin
69.35
-68.11
-151.04
34.2
Net profit margin
-691.15
-244.12
-261.78
-42.38
RoCE
0.46
-3.01
-4.35
1.15
RoNW
-2.82
-4.95
-2.94
-0.52
RoA
-1.16
-2.69
-1.88
-0.35
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-6.86
-18.07
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-7.03
-17.02
-13.14
-2.89
Book value per share
56.68
66.62
104.83
114.04
Valuation ratios
P/E
-3.54
-0.28
0
0
P/CEPS
-3.45
-0.3
-3.46
-14.31
P/B
0.44
0.08
0.44
0.36
EV/EBIDTA
165
-19.64
-15.8
43.18
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
1.58
11.01
2.45
56.91
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
1,178.7
151.05
204.55
176.23
Inventory days
33,739.72
5,277.67
7,697.55
5,820.84
Creditor days
-447.15
-145.37
-130.52
-218.72
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.05
0.45
1.45
-0.5
Net debt / equity
1.76
1.3
0.65
0.55
Net debt / op. profit
-27.49
-9.14
-5.27
-16.28
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
912.06
-16.36
344.79
104.97
Employee costs
-35.21
-6.45
-18.61
-14.02
Other costs
-1,337.87
-213.86
-689.02
-257.94
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.