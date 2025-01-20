iifl-logo-icon 1
Valor Estate Ltd Key Ratios

178.69
(6.62%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:54:58 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Valor Estate Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-85.48

41.15

-14.93

-31.56

Op profit growth

-61.66

-26.59

233.73

60.43

EBIT growth

-114.77

-36.34

-475.64

-35.23

Net profit growth

-58.9

31.62

425.41

223.54

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-361.01

-136.68

-262.83

-66.99

EBIT margin

69.35

-68.11

-151.04

34.2

Net profit margin

-691.15

-244.12

-261.78

-42.38

RoCE

0.46

-3.01

-4.35

1.15

RoNW

-2.82

-4.95

-2.94

-0.52

RoA

-1.16

-2.69

-1.88

-0.35

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-6.86

-18.07

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-7.03

-17.02

-13.14

-2.89

Book value per share

56.68

66.62

104.83

114.04

Valuation ratios

P/E

-3.54

-0.28

0

0

P/CEPS

-3.45

-0.3

-3.46

-14.31

P/B

0.44

0.08

0.44

0.36

EV/EBIDTA

165

-19.64

-15.8

43.18

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

1.58

11.01

2.45

56.91

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

1,178.7

151.05

204.55

176.23

Inventory days

33,739.72

5,277.67

7,697.55

5,820.84

Creditor days

-447.15

-145.37

-130.52

-218.72

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.05

0.45

1.45

-0.5

Net debt / equity

1.76

1.3

0.65

0.55

Net debt / op. profit

-27.49

-9.14

-5.27

-16.28

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

912.06

-16.36

344.79

104.97

Employee costs

-35.21

-6.45

-18.61

-14.02

Other costs

-1,337.87

-213.86

-689.02

-257.94

