Valor Estate Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
213.25
639.89
23.78
19.85
170.74
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
213.25
639.89
23.78
19.85
170.74
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1,322.63
680.25
27.96
240.38
18.35
Total Income
1,535.89
1,320.14
51.74
260.23
189.09
Total Expenditure
93.12
1,313.43
190.08
106.66
346.46
PBIDT
1,442.77
6.71
-138.34
153.56
-157.37
Interest
50.25
34.71
279.53
216.97
125.07
PBDT
1,392.52
-27.99
-417.87
-63.4
-282.44
Depreciation
13.82
0.31
0.55
0.66
0.9
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
7.32
0.1
0
0
0.15
Deferred Tax
40.91
20.06
66.21
1.68
20.64
Reported Profit After Tax
1,330.47
-48.46
-484.62
-65.75
-304.14
Minority Interest After NP
4.55
-9.69
-5.25
-8.77
-10.06
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,325.92
-38.77
-479.37
-76.04
-277.27
Extra-ordinary Items
76.55
554.87
0
171.06
-13.9
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,249.37
-593.64
-479.37
-247.1
-263.37
EPS (Unit Curr.)
20.19
-1.31
-19.71
-3.13
-11.4
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
501.57
342.06
243.26
243.26
243.26
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
676.56
1.04
-581.74
773.6
-92.16
PBDTM(%)
652.99
-4.37
-1,757.23
-319.39
-165.42
PATM(%)
623.9
-7.57
-2,037.93
-331.23
-178.13
