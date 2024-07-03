iifl-logo-icon 1
Valor Estate Ltd Nine Monthly Results

169
(0.70%)
Jan 9, 2025|09:07:13 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

213.25

639.89

23.78

19.85

170.74

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

213.25

639.89

23.78

19.85

170.74

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1,322.63

680.25

27.96

240.38

18.35

Total Income

1,535.89

1,320.14

51.74

260.23

189.09

Total Expenditure

93.12

1,313.43

190.08

106.66

346.46

PBIDT

1,442.77

6.71

-138.34

153.56

-157.37

Interest

50.25

34.71

279.53

216.97

125.07

PBDT

1,392.52

-27.99

-417.87

-63.4

-282.44

Depreciation

13.82

0.31

0.55

0.66

0.9

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

7.32

0.1

0

0

0.15

Deferred Tax

40.91

20.06

66.21

1.68

20.64

Reported Profit After Tax

1,330.47

-48.46

-484.62

-65.75

-304.14

Minority Interest After NP

4.55

-9.69

-5.25

-8.77

-10.06

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1,325.92

-38.77

-479.37

-76.04

-277.27

Extra-ordinary Items

76.55

554.87

0

171.06

-13.9

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1,249.37

-593.64

-479.37

-247.1

-263.37

EPS (Unit Curr.)

20.19

-1.31

-19.71

-3.13

-11.4

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

501.57

342.06

243.26

243.26

243.26

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

676.56

1.04

-581.74

773.6

-92.16

PBDTM(%)

652.99

-4.37

-1,757.23

-319.39

-165.42

PATM(%)

623.9

-7.57

-2,037.93

-331.23

-178.13

