Valor Estate Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
79.05
79.45
144.22
142.8
68.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
79.05
79.45
144.22
142.8
68.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
63.88
13.67
8.63
415.2
915.3
Total Income
142.93
93.12
152.85
558.01
983.32
Total Expenditure
289.29
66.76
114.51
76.66
19.02
PBIDT
-146.36
26.36
38.34
481.35
964.3
Interest
8.19
30.09
33.07
5.09
23.38
PBDT
-154.55
-3.73
5.27
476.26
940.92
Depreciation
12.97
13.16
12.24
13.6
0.09
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
5.64
1.5
-5.1
6.94
0.38
Deferred Tax
-61.93
-5.2
11.46
-6.92
46.71
Reported Profit After Tax
-111.23
-13.19
-13.33
462.64
893.74
Minority Interest After NP
2.95
0.42
-6.79
-1.63
9.54
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-114.18
-13.61
-6.54
464.27
884.2
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-13.92
88.78
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-114.18
-13.61
-6.54
478.19
795.42
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.12
-0.27
-0.13
9.26
23.01
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
538.47
538.47
537.79
501.57
501.57
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-185.14
33.17
26.58
337.07
1,417.67
PBDTM(%)
-195.5
-4.69
3.65
333.51
1,383.29
PATM(%)
-140.7
-16.6
-9.24
323.97
1,313.93
