Valor Estate Ltd Quarterly Results

169.39
(1.94%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

79.05

79.45

144.22

142.8

68.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

79.05

79.45

144.22

142.8

68.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

63.88

13.67

8.63

415.2

915.3

Total Income

142.93

93.12

152.85

558.01

983.32

Total Expenditure

289.29

66.76

114.51

76.66

19.02

PBIDT

-146.36

26.36

38.34

481.35

964.3

Interest

8.19

30.09

33.07

5.09

23.38

PBDT

-154.55

-3.73

5.27

476.26

940.92

Depreciation

12.97

13.16

12.24

13.6

0.09

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

5.64

1.5

-5.1

6.94

0.38

Deferred Tax

-61.93

-5.2

11.46

-6.92

46.71

Reported Profit After Tax

-111.23

-13.19

-13.33

462.64

893.74

Minority Interest After NP

2.95

0.42

-6.79

-1.63

9.54

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-114.18

-13.61

-6.54

464.27

884.2

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

-13.92

88.78

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-114.18

-13.61

-6.54

478.19

795.42

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.12

-0.27

-0.13

9.26

23.01

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

538.47

538.47

537.79

501.57

501.57

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-185.14

33.17

26.58

337.07

1,417.67

PBDTM(%)

-195.5

-4.69

3.65

333.51

1,383.29

PATM(%)

-140.7

-16.6

-9.24

323.97

1,313.93

