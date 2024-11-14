iifl-logo-icon 1
Valor Estate Ltd Board Meeting

164.5
(4.29%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:49:55 PM

Valor Estate CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Valor Estate Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting to consider the unaudited financial results for the Second quarter & half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Result for the quarter & half year ended 30-09-2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Valor Estate Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting to consider the unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting- Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting6 Jun 20246 Jun 2024
Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) 2015 - Composite Scheme of Amalgamation & Arrangement
Board Meeting29 May 202422 May 2024
Valor Estate Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting to consider the audited financial results for the fourth quarter & year ended 31st March 2024 under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Outcome of the Board Meeting submission of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the fourth quarter and Year ended 31-03-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Apr 202412 Apr 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 12th April, 2024 Implementation of Valor Estate Limited- Employee Stock Option Plan 2024
Board Meeting13 Mar 202413 Mar 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting - QIP
Board Meeting7 Mar 20247 Mar 2024
D B Realty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting intimation for QIP Outcome of the Board Meeting QIP Issue D B Realty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/03/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board meeting intimation for QIP (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.03.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
D B Realty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting for Capital Restructuring Outcome of the Board Meeting - Corporate Restructuring (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)
Board Meeting31 Jan 202424 Jan 2024
D B Realty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors to consider the unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Outcome of the Board meeting - Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 Outcome of the Board meeting- Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2024)
Board Meeting17 Jan 202412 Jan 2024
D B Realty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Proposal for raising of funds Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors held on 17th January, 2024 Disclosure under Regulation 30(LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Qualified Institutional Placement (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/01/2024)

