Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Valor Estate Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting to consider the unaudited financial results for the Second quarter & half year ended 30th September 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Result for the quarter & half year ended 30-09-2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Valor Estate Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting to consider the unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting- Unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Jun 2024 6 Jun 2024

Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) 2015 - Composite Scheme of Amalgamation & Arrangement

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

Valor Estate Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting to consider the audited financial results for the fourth quarter & year ended 31st March 2024 under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Outcome of the Board Meeting submission of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the fourth quarter and Year ended 31-03-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Apr 2024 12 Apr 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 12th April, 2024 Implementation of Valor Estate Limited- Employee Stock Option Plan 2024

Board Meeting 13 Mar 2024 13 Mar 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting - QIP

Board Meeting 7 Mar 2024 7 Mar 2024

D B Realty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting intimation for QIP Outcome of the Board Meeting QIP Issue D B Realty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/03/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board meeting intimation for QIP (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.03.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024

D B Realty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting for Capital Restructuring Outcome of the Board Meeting - Corporate Restructuring (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 24 Jan 2024

D B Realty Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors to consider the unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Outcome of the Board meeting - Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 Outcome of the Board meeting- Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Jan 2024 12 Jan 2024