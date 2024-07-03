Valor Estate Ltd Summary

Valor Estate Limited was formerly incorporated on January 8, 2007 in the name of DB Realty Private Limited. Subsequently, the Company was converted to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to DB Realty Limited on September 5, 2009. Later, the Company name was again changed from D B Realty Limited to Valor Estate Limited effective from March 8, 2024. The Company is a Real Estate Development Company and it operate primarily in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Currently, there are approximately four ongoing joint venture residential projects and four owned residential projects with a cumulative saleable area of 15 million square feet. Presently, the Company is engaged primarily in the business of real estate construction, development and other related activities and hospitality business. The Company is jointly promoted by Mr. Vinod K. Goenka and Mr. Shahid Balwa. The companys business is divided into residential, commercial, retail and other projects. Their residential portfolio covers projects catering to customers across all income groups. In their commercial portfolio, they build and sell customized office space as per the requirements of buyers. Their retail portfolio includes development of shops in select locations. Other projects include mass housing and cluster redevelopment projects. Apart from its real estate and commercial business, the Company dwells its interest in hospitality segment. Its hospitality portfolio includes The Hilton, Mumbai (171 keys) and Grand Hyatt, Goa (313 keys). VEL also holds a 50% share in an upcoming hotel in Aerocity Delhi, which is currently under construction.As of December 31, 2009, the company had 11 ongoing projects, 8 forthcoming projects, and 6 upcoming projects.The Company launched high end residential project, Orchid Crown at Prabhadevi, Mumbai, Orchid Suburbia at Kandivli, Mumbai and Orchid Ozone at Dahisar in 2009-10. During 2010-11, the Company launched projects in Mumbai like high end residential project Orchid Turf View at Mahalakshmi and Orchid Views at Mumbai Central. The Company disposed of its holdings in D B Properties Pvt Ltd which was 100% subsidiary after transferring certain business and economic interests of the said subsidiary company in few partnership firms to another subsidiary, thus retaining its construction activities in another SPV viz. DB View Infracon Private Limited. The Company transferred its 70% shareholding in D B Chandak Realtors Private Limited to shareholder, since this company has not been able to undertake the activity as envisaged earlier. Royal Netra Constructions Pvt Ltd, a step-down subsidiary through D B Man Realty Limited became a direct subsidiary, during the year, with the transfer of shares by D B Man Realty Limited to the Company. A G Infraconstructions Private Limited became a wholly owned subsidiary Company of Royal Netra Constructions Pvt Ltd and hence a step down subsidiary of Company. During the year 2011-12, Company through its SPV, Dynamix Realty completed the SRA Project at Mahul and delivered possession of 17,495 dwelling units. A G Infraconstructions Private Limited, one of the erstwhile subsidiaries, by virtue of being a wholly owned subsidiary Company of Royal Netra Constructions Pvt Ltd was merged with Royal Netra Constructions Pvt Ltd by order of the Hon. High Court, Bombay dated 22nd March, 2012 w.e.f. 1st April, 2011.Neelkamal Realtors Tower Pvt Ltd, another erstwhile subsidiary Company, executing Orchid Heights project ceased to be a subsidiary of Company after conversion of the Preference shares by IL & FS into Equity shares during 2012-13. The Company completed Orchid Suburbia Project at Kandivali, Mumbai in 2013-14.During 2014-15, Shiva Multitrade Pvt. Ltd., Shiva Realtors Suburban Pvt. Ltd. and Shiva Buildcon Pvt. Ltd., became associates of the Company, upon acquisition of 33.75% of the equity capital of each company. The Companys subsidiary MIG (Bandra) Realtors & Builders Pvt. Ltd. commenced the demolition of the existing buildings at Bandra, near Bandra Kurla Complex in 2014-15. DB Skypark, another residential project, near the international airport, Mumbai, was started, in which the Company held 75% stake.During the year 2015-16, through Scheme of Amalgamation between the Companys subsidiary, Gokuldham Real Estate Development Company Pvt. Ltd. (Transferor Company) and Company approved by Hon. Bombay High Court on 16th October, 2015 and 27th October, 2015, the Transferor Company amalgamated with the Company effective from April 1, 2013, the Appointed Date.During the year 2015-16, Company ceased to be Partner in 6 Limited Liability Partnerships, Daund Warehousing Developers & Builders LLP, Saswad Warehousing Developers & Builders LLP, Ahmednagar Warehousing Developers & Builders LLP, Solapur Warehousing Developers & Builders LLP, Latur Warehousing Developers & Builders LLP and Aurangabad Warehousing Developers & Builders LLP with effect from 30th June, 2015. Further, Gokuldham Real Estate Development Company Private Limited, an erstwhile subsidiary company ceased to be Subsidiary of the Company by virtue of its amalgamation with the Company.Horizontal Realty & Aviation Private Limited (HRAPL) became a step down subsidiary of the Company with effect from 2nd January, 2017 during year 2016-17. Milan Theatres Private Limited became an Associate Company of the Company with effect from 06th September, 2017.During 2018-19, Rehab Tower 1 project work was completed, the Sale Tower A was launched with the name OPUS and slab has been casted upto 14th level. DB Crown at Prabhadevi was developed by one of the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company viz, Real Gem Buildtech Private Limited. DB Skypark project developed through joint venture, through which the second rehab tower was completed. Man Vastucon LLP launched the project under the brand name Aaradhya High Park during the year 2019. The Wholly Owned Subsidiary company of the Company i.e. Real Gem Buildtech Private Limited (WOS / RGBPL) filed Scheme of Arrangement with National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench on 29th March, 2019 for transferring the Project Undertaking of DB Crown (now known as Rustomjee Crown) at Gokhale Road (South), Prabhadevi, Mumbai way of slump sale to Kingmaker Developers Private Limited (KDPL), a company of Rustomjee Group during 2019-20. The wholly owned Subsidiary company namely MIG (Bandra) Realtors and Builders Private Limited became material subsidiary of the Company w.e.f 1st April, 2019. During the year 2019-20, the Company along with its wholly owned subsidiary acquired entire stake of Innovation Erectors LLP (formerly known as Daund Warehousing Developers & Builders (LLP) w.e.f 1st July, 2019. The Subsidiary Company, namely Turf Estate Joint Venture Private Limited (formerly known as Priya Constructions Private Limited) was converted into Limited Liability Partnership with the name Turf Estate Joint Venture LLP w.e.f 8th July, 2019 without affecting the economic interest of the Company in the said LLP. Further, the Company and M/s Keystone Realtors Private Limited (Rustomjee Group) formed a new Limited Liability Partnership with the name Kapstar Realty LLP on 14th August, 2019. Thereafter, on admission of Kiah Properties LLP as a new partner in the said LLP with profit sharing ratio of 33.33%, the profit sharing ratio of all the partners became 33.33% each w.e.f 30th August, 2019.During the year 2020-21, Company acquired 49% stake in Pandora Projects Private Limited alongwith 51% stake held by Prestige Group.The Company acquired additional stake of 3.90% (44.43% to 48.33 %) in 3 associate companies viz Shiva Buildcon Private Limited, Shiva Multitrade Private Limited and Shiva Realtors Suburban Private Limited w.e.f 10th June, 2020. It disposed off investment in equity Shares of Mahal Pictures Private Limited resulting into Mahal discontinued to be an Associate company of the Company with effect from 24th December, 2020. The Company purchased 49% equity shares of Pandora Projects Pvt Ltd and resultant to acquisition, Pandora became an Associate company of the Company effective from 7th January, 2021. In May, 2022, the Company acquired entire equity shares of Turf Estate Realty Private Limited (a WOS of Turf Estate Joint Venture LLP in which the Company already holds 50% stake) from Turf Estate Joint Venture LLP/ its nominees, thus making its Wholly Owned Subsidiary company. The Company further acquired entire equity shares of Spacecon Realty Private Limited , a subsidiary company in which the Company already holds 74% stake, thus making it wholly owned subsidiary Company. It acquired entire equity shares of DB Man Realty Limited, a subsidiary company which the Company already holds 91% stake, thus making it wholly owned subsidiary company.In 2024, the Aaradhya High Park Phase I of the project & Aaradhya Parkwood with 2 towers- Clove and Dion got launched with significant mark.