To

The Members of

Valor Estate Limited

(formerly known as D B Realty Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Valor Estate Limited (formerly known as D B Realty Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") prescribed under section 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit for the year, other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matters

1. We draw attention to Note 50 of the Standalone Financial Statements, which describes an uncertainty relating to the future outcome of pending litigations or regulatory action. Attention was also drawn by us in audit report since financial year 2021-22.

2. We have relied upon the reports of valuers with respect to fair valuation of its investments and loans to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates and its inventories to ascertain the recoverability of the amounts invested / advanced & as also the carrying value of inventories, security deposits and project advances (refer note 49 of the Standalone Financial Statements).

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

In addition to the matters described in the Emphasis of Matter section above, we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report including in relation to these matters.

Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statement.

Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in the audit Valuation of Inventory Our audit procedure in respect of this area includes: (Refer Note 2.11 and 11 to the standalone financial statement) Obtained an understanding of managements process and evaluated design and tested operating effectiveness of controls for valuation of inventories. Inventory consisting of projects under development has an aggregate value of Rs. 39,638.26 lacs as on March 31, 2024. Obtained valuation reports from independent valuer engaged by the management for projects work-in-progress and evaluated the appropriateness of the underlying data, methodology applied by independent valuer and assumption given by the management for inventory valuation. These projects are under initial stages of development and the management estimates that net realizable value of these projects will be greater than the carrying cost based on the approved initial plans, future projections and future prospects of these projects. As on March 31, 2024, there is no significant progress in development activities of these projects. Considering the materiality of the amount involved and degree of management judgment in valuation, we have identified valuation of inventory as a key audit matter for the current year audit Verified, on test check basis, the project related expenditure incurred during the year and analysed the movement of projects work-in-progress during the year. Verified the project site in consideration and obtained an understanding that whether site belong to the Company and all approvals are taken or not. We did not identify any significant exceptions to the managements assessment as regards to valuation and no adjustment is necessary for the purpose of the valuation. (Also refer paragraph ‘2 under section Emphasis of Matter of the report) Investments made in and loans granted to subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures: Our audit procedures include: (Refer note 49 of the standalone financial statements) Review of the financial statements of the said subsidairies, associates & joint venture. The Company has made investments in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures amounting to Rs. 3,03,913.59 lacs and has also granted loans amounting to Rs. 1,96,569.55 lacs as at 31 March 2024 at cost (net of provision). Discussion with the management as regards the status of the projects being developed by the said entities Considering the materiality of the amount involved and degree of management judgment in valuation of investments and recoverability of loans and advances, this is considered to be a key audit matter. Review of agreements / arrangements entered into by the said entities with land owners / joint developers etc. Review of reports of valuers with respect to fair valuation of its investments and loans to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates (including valuation reports / project profitability of underlying inventories under development) Review of expected credit loss / impairment provision made by the management. Based on our audit procedures as mentioned above we did not identify any significant exceptions to the managements assessment as regards recoverability of investments made and loans & advances given to subsidairies, associates and joint ventures. (Also refer paragraph ‘2 under section Emphasis of Matter of the report)

Information Other than the Standalone financial statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards report including annexure to board report, Business Responsibility Statements, Corporate Governance and Shareholders information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed on the other information obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Ind AS prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of this standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other matters

We draw attention to Note 48 to the standalone financial statements, regarding share of (loss) (net) from investment in three partnership firms, three limited liability partnerships and four association of person aggregating to Rs. 1,022.63 lacs for the year ended March 31, 2024, included in the standalone financial statements, are based on the audited financial statement of such entities. These financial statements have been audited by their respective independent auditors of these entities, whose reports have been furnished to us by the Management and our audit report on the Statement is based solely on such audit reports of the other auditors.

Our report on the standalone financial statements is not modified in respect of the above matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure 1", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid standalone financial statements;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, read with our comments stated in the paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account maintained for the purpose of preparation of standalone financial statements;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

f. Our comments relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure 2".

h. With respect to the other matter to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has not paid any remuneration to its directors during the year except sitting fees to independent directors and non-executive directors in accordance with the provision of section 197(5) of the Act;

i. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the pending litigations & disputes on its financial position in Notes 48A to 48D, 50 and 52 to the standalone financial statements. Further as per the note 47.2, the Company is a party to various litigation proceeding in normal course of business and the management does not foresee an adverse impact on its financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. For the purpose of said reporting, we have relied upon the opinion / confirmation received from the in-house legal team.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) As per the management representation provided, we report,

(a) no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company

(b) no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement. Also refer note 58.2 of the standalone financial statements.

(v) The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year and hence compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013 does not arise.

(vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the period from 12th April 2023 to 31st March 2024 for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As per proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

For N. A. Shah Associates LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 116560W / W100149 Prashant Daftary Partner Place: Mumbai Membership No.: 117080 Date: May 29, 2024 UDIN: 24117080BKBPAF3271

Annexure 1 to the Independent Auditors Report for the year ended March 31, 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 1 of the heading Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

i. In respect of Property, Plant and Equipment & Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company does not hold any intangible assets hence reporting under clause (i)(a)(B) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has a program for the verification of Property, Plant and Equipment to cover all the items in a phased manner over a period of 3 years, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the management subsequent to year end and no discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company as at March 31, 2024 except in case of two flats situated in Mumbai, Maharashtra, we are informed that original documents are attached by Enforcement Directorate (ED) under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (refer note 3.1 of the standalone financial statements). We have verified the scan copy of the agreements and we have also relied on the order issued by ED with this regard.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right-of-Use assets) and intangible assets during the year. Thus, clause (i)(d) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no proceedings which have been initiated or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The inventories comprise of payments for acquisition of lands, tenancy rights, related compensation, contract payments and other expenditure on construction and development of the projects of the Company, having regards to nature of inventory, physical verification is carried out by way of site visits by the management at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the coverage and the procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification carried out during the year.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 500.00 lacs, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions at any point of time during the year on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (ii)(b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has made investments in, provided guarantees or securities or granted unsecured loans and advances in the nature of loans to Companies, firms, Limited Liability

Partnerships and other parties, in respect of which, our comments are as under:

(a) the Company has provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee and provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year as follows:

(Rs. in lacs)

Particulars Guarantees & Securities Loans or advances in the nature of loan Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year Subsidiaries 4,500.00 1,55,067.19 Associates - - Joint ventures - 24,072.71 Other than above - 5.00 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases Subsidiaries 1,85,500.00 1,70,668.39 Associates - - Joint ventures - 25,921.43 Other than above 3,10,300.00 799.07

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the terms and conditions of the investments made, guarantees provided, securities given during the year are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

Loans and advances granted during the year are not prejudicial to the interest of the Company, including interest free loans given to subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures entities, because such infusion of funds is towards various projects undertaken by such entities in which the Company has commercial interest.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated, except interest bearing loan given to joint venture which is repayable after August 24, 2028. In respect of loans which are repayable on demand, the amount have been received whenever demanded by the Company. Thus, we are unable to make a specific comment on the regularity of repayment in respect of loans which are repayable on demand and not due as explained above.

(d) As stated above, there are no overdue amount where repayment schedule is stipulated. Further, in respect of loans repayable on demand, we are unable to comment on the amounts overdue for more than ninety days, if any and reasonable steps for recovery as required under clause (iii)(d) of paragraph 3 of the Order.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no loans fallen due during the year, including loans granted as repayable on demand which have been repaid as and when demanded. Accordingly, the question of granting fresh loans to settle the overdues of existing loans does not arise.

(f) Following are the details of the aggregate amount of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year to promoters or related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013 which are either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment:

(Rs. in lacs)

Particulars All parties Promoters Related parties Aggregate amount of loans / advances in nature of loans either repayable on demand or agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment - granted during the year 1,55,079.41 1,55,074.41 Percentage of loans / advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100% - 99.99%

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186(1) of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable. Further, the provisions of section 186 [except for sub-section (1)] of the Act are not applicable to the Company as it is engaged in the business of providing infrastructural facilities.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the provisions of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act and rules thereunder. However, at present the Company does not fall under the criteria for which such records are required to be maintained. Hence, reporting under the provisions of clause (vi) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, in respect of amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities, as applicable, except delays in payment of tax deducted at source and property tax. There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of statutory dues outstanding as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable except:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount (Rs. in lacs) Period to which the amount relates Due Date Date of Payment Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888 Property Tax 1,785.79 (excluding interest and penalty#) Upto September 30, 2023 Various dates Not paid

*Amount disclosed above is based on project wise liability reflected on website of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

# Interest and penalty are not quantified, and it is also disclosed under contingent liability of the Company (Refer note 47 of the standalone financial statements).

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above have not been deposited on account of any dispute as at March 31,2024 except the following disputed dues which have not been deposited since the matters are pending with the relevant forum:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs. in lacs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax along with penalty (excluding interest) 11,043.71 F.Y. 2011-12 to F.Y. 2017-18 Commissioner of Goods and Services Tax 1,063.06 F.Y. 2012-13 Service Tax (excluding interest and penalty) 189.73 F.Y. 2012-13 & F.Y. 2016-17 to F.Y. 2017-18 Goods and Services Tax Act 2017 Goods and Services Tax 124.40 F.Y. 2016-17 & F.Y. 2017-18 Maharashtra Value Added Tax VAT (including interest) 189.90 F.Y. 2009-10 Maharashtra Sales tax Tribunal Income tax Act, 1961 Income tax 63.63 F.Y. 2009-10 Commissioner of Income tax (Appeals) 39.96 F.Y. 2015-16

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) The Company has during the year entered into One Time Settlement (OTS) with its lenders (banks and financial institutions) and the amounts due have been paid in accordance with the settlement agreements. Considering the same, there are no defaults as at March 31,2024. The delays in payment upto the date of entering into OTS are tabulated below. Further, loans and inter-corporate deposits amounting to Rs. 35,928.26 lacs (including interest of Rs. 433.31 lacs) are repayable on demand and terms of repayment thereon (wherever applicable) have not been stipulated. According to the information and explanation given to us, such loans and interest thereon have not been demanded for repayment during the relevant financial year. Also refer notes 23 & 25 to standalone financial statements.

Nature of borrowings including debt securities Name of the lender Amount not paid on due date* (Rs. in lacs) Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2024 Whether principal or interest No. of days delay or unpaid (upto the date of final repayment) Loan Reliance Home 6,670.00 Nil. Repaid during the year Principal 1,763 Finance Limited 17,589.79A Nil. Settled for Rs. 11,049.37 lakhs Interest 2,218

* Principal and interest amount.

a Interest amount includes interest for which provision was not made in the books.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fresh term loans were availed by the Company during the year except that there were term loans outstanding as at the beginning of the year which were applied for the purpose for which they were obtained in the earlier years.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the audit procedures performed by us and on overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been utilized for long term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. During the year, the Company has taken unsecured loans from related parties for general corporate purpose including granting of loans to subsidiary, associate and joint venture entities.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associates and joint venture entities and hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Therefore, the clause (x)(a) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has complied with provisions of sections 42 and 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the preferential allotment / private placement of equity shares allotted on conversion of warrants aggregating to Rs. 1,00,185.05 lacs (including opening balance of money received against share warrants of Rs. 25,062.30 lacs) and under Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) aggregating to Rs. 92,020.02 lacs during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, the amount raised through conversion of share warrants have been utilized for the purposes for which the said funds were raised and the amount raised through QIP have been partially utilised for the purposes for which the funds were raised and as on March 31, 2024, Rs. 64,528.47 lacs were unutilized which has been kept in fixed deposits / QIP monitoring / current account with scheduled commercial bank. Also refer note 55

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such instance by the management. (Also refer notes 52 and 58.9)

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi company. Therefore, clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards (Also refer Note 56 to the standalone financial statements).

xiv. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the internal audit system including coverage is commensurate with the size and nature of its business. The periodicity of the internal audit needs to be further increased.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them and hence, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 based on legal opinion obtained by the Company (Refer Note 44.2 (G) to the standalone financial statements). Hence, reporting under clause (xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

(b) As informed to us, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly, reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year. The company has incurred cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year amounting to Rs. 2,140.33 lacs.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Therefore, clause (xviii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, nothing has come to our attention which causes us to believe that material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report and the company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The Company is not required to spend on CSR for ongoing or other than ongoing projects as per section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

Chartered Accountants For N. A. Shah Associates LLP Firm Registration No.: 116560W / W100149 Prashant Daftary Partner Place: Mumbai Membership No.: 117080 Date: May 29, 2024 UDIN: 24117080BKBPAF3271

Annexure 2 To the Independent Auditors Report for the year ended March 31, 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Valor Estate Limited (Formerly known as D B Realty Limited) ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, subject to our comments read with Emphasis of Matter para below, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls system over financial reporting was operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Emphasis of matter

Frequency of Internal audit of the Company needs to be further increased considering the size and nature of the business. Attention was also drawn by us in respect of the above matter in audit report of Financial Year 2021-22.

Our opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting is not modified in respect of the above matters.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit issued by ICAI. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial controls over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of the standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of the standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.