Summary

Lancor Holdings Ltd (formerly known DBS Properties Ltd), was established in April, 1985. The Company is engaged in real estate development, leasing of commercial properties and allied activities.During the year 2002-03, Lancor Properties Limited became the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.During the year 2003-04, Lancor Realty Limited became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, consequent upon the acquisition of entire paid up capital of the Company ie., 50,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each totaling Rs.5,00,000/-. The Company incorporated M/s Lancor Gesco Properties Limited for taking projects for development with Gesco Corporation (South) Limited. It sold Lancor Royale to Indian Institute of Planning Management.During 2005-06, Lancor Properties Limited, a wholly owned Subsidiary of the Company was merged with the Company through the Scheme of amalgamation effective from 01 April, 2005. The Company further acquired 10,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each for a consideration of Rs.5,00,000/- from the promoters of Lancor Projects Private Limited and the Company has further invested a sum of Rs.4,00,000/- by subscribing 40,000 equity shares of Rs.10/ - each in the Company. Post acquisition, the said Lancor Projects Private Limited became wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and the status of the Company was changed to Lancor Projects Limited. The project known as Abode Valley in the suburb of Chennai, consisting of 720 apartments having an average of 1,190 sq. ft. per

