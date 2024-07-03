iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lancor Holdings Ltd Share Price

34.13
(-5.17%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:59:09 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open36.25
  • Day's High36.25
  • 52 Wk High57
  • Prev. Close35.99
  • Day's Low34.01
  • 52 Wk Low 32.02
  • Turnover (lac)14.61
  • P/E23.3
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value27.38
  • EPS1.54
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)249.13
  • Div. Yield0.46
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Lancor Holdings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

36.25

Prev. Close

35.99

Turnover(Lac.)

14.61

Day's High

36.25

Day's Low

34.01

52 Week's High

57

52 Week's Low

32.02

Book Value

27.38

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

249.13

P/E

23.3

EPS

1.54

Divi. Yield

0.46

Lancor Holdings Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

10 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Jul, 2024

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.2

Record Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

1 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Lancor Holdings Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Lancor Holdings Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:16 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024Apr-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 11.31%

Foreign: 11.31%

Indian: 40.34%

Non-Promoter- 2.19%

Institutions: 2.19%

Non-Institutions: 46.14%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Lancor Holdings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.15

8.1

8.1

8.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

125.26

122.85

123.12

133.67

Net Worth

137.41

130.95

131.22

141.77

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

51.31

58.37

72.26

78.54

yoy growth (%)

-12.1

-19.2

-7.99

-5.16

Raw materials

-15.51

50.85

-17.16

-14.38

As % of sales

30.23

87.11

23.74

18.32

Employee costs

-5.12

-6.97

-4.57

-4.55

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-15.32

-6.53

6.73

18.62

Depreciation

-1.16

-1.28

-1.58

-2.1

Tax paid

3.74

0.94

-0.85

-2.95

Working capital

-9.95

44.11

1.23

40.09

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-12.1

-19.2

-7.99

-5.16

Op profit growth

-32.84

-31.14

-32.72

37.9

EBIT growth

-40.21

-21.76

-32.97

40.14

Net profit growth

107.28

-195.06

-62.51

54.42

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

138.32

114.94

103.45

52.15

58.26

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

138.32

114.94

103.45

52.15

58.26

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.54

1.06

0.48

0.78

3.08

View Annually Results

Lancor Holdings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

828.05

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,399.55

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,734.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,255.2

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,656.25

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Lancor Holdings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

R V Shekar

Non Executive Director

S Sridharan

Independent Director

Harishankar

Independent Director

Gowri Ramachandran

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kaushani Chatterjee

Independent Director

S Vasudevan

Independent Director

Vinodhini Sendhil Manian

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lancor Holdings Ltd

Summary

Lancor Holdings Ltd (formerly known DBS Properties Ltd), was established in April, 1985. The Company is engaged in real estate development, leasing of commercial properties and allied activities.During the year 2002-03, Lancor Properties Limited became the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.During the year 2003-04, Lancor Realty Limited became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, consequent upon the acquisition of entire paid up capital of the Company ie., 50,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each totaling Rs.5,00,000/-. The Company incorporated M/s Lancor Gesco Properties Limited for taking projects for development with Gesco Corporation (South) Limited. It sold Lancor Royale to Indian Institute of Planning Management.During 2005-06, Lancor Properties Limited, a wholly owned Subsidiary of the Company was merged with the Company through the Scheme of amalgamation effective from 01 April, 2005. The Company further acquired 10,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each for a consideration of Rs.5,00,000/- from the promoters of Lancor Projects Private Limited and the Company has further invested a sum of Rs.4,00,000/- by subscribing 40,000 equity shares of Rs.10/ - each in the Company. Post acquisition, the said Lancor Projects Private Limited became wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and the status of the Company was changed to Lancor Projects Limited. The project known as Abode Valley in the suburb of Chennai, consisting of 720 apartments having an average of 1,190 sq. ft. per
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Lancor Holdings Ltd share price today?

The Lancor Holdings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹34.13 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lancor Holdings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lancor Holdings Ltd is ₹249.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lancor Holdings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lancor Holdings Ltd is 23.3 and 1.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lancor Holdings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lancor Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lancor Holdings Ltd is ₹32.02 and ₹57 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Lancor Holdings Ltd?

Lancor Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -30.45%, 6 Month at -23.41%, 3 Month at -14.27% and 1 Month at -7.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lancor Holdings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lancor Holdings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.66 %
Institutions - 2.19 %
Public - 46.14 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Lancor Holdings Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.