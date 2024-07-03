SectorRealty
Open₹36.25
Prev. Close₹35.99
Turnover(Lac.)₹14.61
Day's High₹36.25
Day's Low₹34.01
52 Week's High₹57
52 Week's Low₹32.02
Book Value₹27.38
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)249.13
P/E23.3
EPS1.54
Divi. Yield0.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.15
8.1
8.1
8.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
125.26
122.85
123.12
133.67
Net Worth
137.41
130.95
131.22
141.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
51.31
58.37
72.26
78.54
yoy growth (%)
-12.1
-19.2
-7.99
-5.16
Raw materials
-15.51
50.85
-17.16
-14.38
As % of sales
30.23
87.11
23.74
18.32
Employee costs
-5.12
-6.97
-4.57
-4.55
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-15.32
-6.53
6.73
18.62
Depreciation
-1.16
-1.28
-1.58
-2.1
Tax paid
3.74
0.94
-0.85
-2.95
Working capital
-9.95
44.11
1.23
40.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-12.1
-19.2
-7.99
-5.16
Op profit growth
-32.84
-31.14
-32.72
37.9
EBIT growth
-40.21
-21.76
-32.97
40.14
Net profit growth
107.28
-195.06
-62.51
54.42
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
138.32
114.94
103.45
52.15
58.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
138.32
114.94
103.45
52.15
58.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.54
1.06
0.48
0.78
3.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
828.05
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,399.55
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,734.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,255.2
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,656.25
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
R V Shekar
Non Executive Director
S Sridharan
Independent Director
Harishankar
Independent Director
Gowri Ramachandran
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kaushani Chatterjee
Independent Director
S Vasudevan
Independent Director
Vinodhini Sendhil Manian
Summary
Lancor Holdings Ltd (formerly known DBS Properties Ltd), was established in April, 1985. The Company is engaged in real estate development, leasing of commercial properties and allied activities.During the year 2002-03, Lancor Properties Limited became the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.During the year 2003-04, Lancor Realty Limited became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, consequent upon the acquisition of entire paid up capital of the Company ie., 50,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each totaling Rs.5,00,000/-. The Company incorporated M/s Lancor Gesco Properties Limited for taking projects for development with Gesco Corporation (South) Limited. It sold Lancor Royale to Indian Institute of Planning Management.During 2005-06, Lancor Properties Limited, a wholly owned Subsidiary of the Company was merged with the Company through the Scheme of amalgamation effective from 01 April, 2005. The Company further acquired 10,000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each for a consideration of Rs.5,00,000/- from the promoters of Lancor Projects Private Limited and the Company has further invested a sum of Rs.4,00,000/- by subscribing 40,000 equity shares of Rs.10/ - each in the Company. Post acquisition, the said Lancor Projects Private Limited became wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and the status of the Company was changed to Lancor Projects Limited. The project known as Abode Valley in the suburb of Chennai, consisting of 720 apartments having an average of 1,190 sq. ft. per
The Lancor Holdings Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹34.13 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lancor Holdings Ltd is ₹249.13 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Lancor Holdings Ltd is 23.3 and 1.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lancor Holdings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lancor Holdings Ltd is ₹32.02 and ₹57 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Lancor Holdings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -30.45%, 6 Month at -23.41%, 3 Month at -14.27% and 1 Month at -7.53%.
