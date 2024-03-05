Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 1st March, 2024 This is to inform Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on 27th March, 2024 at 11.30AM through Video Conference Mode(VC)/ Other Audio Visual Mode(OAVM.) LANCOR HOLDINGS LIMITED has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/03/2024) Corrigendum to the Notice of EGM to be held on 27th March, 2024 at 11.30am through video conference / other audio visual mode (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/03/2024) Summary of proceedings of the EGM of the Company held on 27th March, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/03/2024) Disclosure of Voting Result along with Scrutinizer Report of Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 27th March, 2024 through Video Conference mode/ Other Audio Visual Mode. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.03.2024)