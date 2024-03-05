|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|1 Mar 2024
|27 Mar 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 1st March, 2024 This is to inform Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on 27th March, 2024 at 11.30AM through Video Conference Mode(VC)/ Other Audio Visual Mode(OAVM.) LANCOR HOLDINGS LIMITED has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/03/2024) Corrigendum to the Notice of EGM to be held on 27th March, 2024 at 11.30am through video conference / other audio visual mode (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/03/2024) Summary of proceedings of the EGM of the Company held on 27th March, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/03/2024) Disclosure of Voting Result along with Scrutinizer Report of Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 27th March, 2024 through Video Conference mode/ Other Audio Visual Mode. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.03.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.