iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lancor Holdings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

34.73
(-3.50%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Lancor Holdings Ltd

Lancor Holdings FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-15.32

-6.53

6.73

18.62

Depreciation

-1.16

-1.28

-1.58

-2.1

Tax paid

3.74

0.94

-0.85

-2.95

Working capital

-9.95

44.11

1.23

40.09

Other operating items

Operating

-22.7

37.23

5.52

53.66

Capital expenditure

0.6

-2.53

2.48

-56.18

Free cash flow

-22.09

34.7

8

-2.51

Equity raised

290.31

299.79

288.47

254.89

Investing

0.13

0.19

-0.09

0.27

Financing

48.26

54.42

24.8

-9.44

Dividends paid

0

0

0.81

0.81

Net in cash

316.61

389.11

321.98

244.01

Lancor Holdings : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Lancor Holdings Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.