Lancor Holdings Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-15.32
-6.53
6.73
18.62
Depreciation
-1.16
-1.28
-1.58
-2.1
Tax paid
3.74
0.94
-0.85
-2.95
Working capital
-9.95
44.11
1.23
40.09
Other operating items
Operating
-22.7
37.23
5.52
53.66
Capital expenditure
0.6
-2.53
2.48
-56.18
Free cash flow
-22.09
34.7
8
-2.51
Equity raised
290.31
299.79
288.47
254.89
Investing
0.13
0.19
-0.09
0.27
Financing
48.26
54.42
24.8
-9.44
Dividends paid
0
0
0.81
0.81
Net in cash
316.61
389.11
321.98
244.01
