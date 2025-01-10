Lancor Holdings Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.15
8.1
8.1
8.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
125.26
122.85
123.12
133.67
Net Worth
137.41
130.95
131.22
141.77
Minority Interest
Debt
95.03
110.3
174.33
206.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.29
0.24
0.18
1.1
Total Liabilities
232.73
241.49
305.73
349.1
Fixed Assets
44.79
42.42
42.04
42.42
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.73
4.55
4.38
3
Deferred Tax Asset Net
15.03
16.66
17.86
14.9
Networking Capital
164.23
171.9
237.2
285.12
Inventories
195.9
195.9
209.03
265.15
Inventory Days
1,885.97
Sundry Debtors
15.93
14.31
10.65
8.54
Debtor Days
60.74
Other Current Assets
38.39
23.15
38.48
26.58
Sundry Creditors
-25.75
-16.19
-3.58
-5.29
Creditor Days
37.62
Other Current Liabilities
-60.24
-45.27
-17.38
-9.86
Cash
3.96
5.96
4.25
3.65
Total Assets
232.74
241.49
305.73
349.09
