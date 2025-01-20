iifl-logo-icon 1
Lancor Holdings Ltd Key Ratios

31.88
(3.00%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:07:51 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-10.49

-22.98

-8.55

-12.75

Op profit growth

-31.18

-29.68

-34.17

14.27

EBIT growth

-39.32

-23.08

-32.42

12.8

Net profit growth

100.78

-196.2

-61.91

43.27

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

25.17

32.75

35.87

49.83

EBIT margin

23.9

35.25

35.3

47.78

Net profit margin

-22.18

-9.89

7.91

19.01

RoCE

3.48

5.99

8.39

12.03

RoNW

-1.88

-0.88

0.92

2.59

RoA

-0.8

-0.42

0.47

1.19

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-2.86

-1.42

1.43

3.88

Dividend per share

0

0

0.2

0.2

Cash EPS

-3.21

-1.82

0.97

3.21

Book value per share

36.56

39.37

40.58

39.38

Valuation ratios

P/E

-1.38

-1.5

12.46

4.74

P/CEPS

-1.23

-1.16

18.37

5.72

P/B

0.1

0.05

0.43

0.46

EV/EBIDTA

16.27

9.29

9.17

6.04

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

13.52

5.14

Tax payout

-23.97

-13.49

-14.59

-16.02

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

50.11

35.08

21.03

36.71

Inventory days

1,943.76

1,627.34

1,164.41

1,101.04

Creditor days

-56.03

-50.63

-43.52

-82.55

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.45

-0.75

-1.35

-1.9

Net debt / equity

1.36

1.2

0.94

0.9

Net debt / op. profit

15.4

10.1

5.72

3.48

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-29.75

89.81

-22.68

-17.39

Employee costs

-9.83

-11.97

-6.51

-5.88

Other costs

-35.23

-145.09

-34.92

-26.88

