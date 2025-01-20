Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.49
-22.98
-8.55
-12.75
Op profit growth
-31.18
-29.68
-34.17
14.27
EBIT growth
-39.32
-23.08
-32.42
12.8
Net profit growth
100.78
-196.2
-61.91
43.27
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
25.17
32.75
35.87
49.83
EBIT margin
23.9
35.25
35.3
47.78
Net profit margin
-22.18
-9.89
7.91
19.01
RoCE
3.48
5.99
8.39
12.03
RoNW
-1.88
-0.88
0.92
2.59
RoA
-0.8
-0.42
0.47
1.19
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-2.86
-1.42
1.43
3.88
Dividend per share
0
0
0.2
0.2
Cash EPS
-3.21
-1.82
0.97
3.21
Book value per share
36.56
39.37
40.58
39.38
Valuation ratios
P/E
-1.38
-1.5
12.46
4.74
P/CEPS
-1.23
-1.16
18.37
5.72
P/B
0.1
0.05
0.43
0.46
EV/EBIDTA
16.27
9.29
9.17
6.04
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
13.52
5.14
Tax payout
-23.97
-13.49
-14.59
-16.02
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
50.11
35.08
21.03
36.71
Inventory days
1,943.76
1,627.34
1,164.41
1,101.04
Creditor days
-56.03
-50.63
-43.52
-82.55
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.45
-0.75
-1.35
-1.9
Net debt / equity
1.36
1.2
0.94
0.9
Net debt / op. profit
15.4
10.1
5.72
3.48
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-29.75
89.81
-22.68
-17.39
Employee costs
-9.83
-11.97
-6.51
-5.88
Other costs
-35.23
-145.09
-34.92
-26.88
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.