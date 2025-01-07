iifl-logo-icon 1
Lancor Holdings Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

34.58
(-0.43%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:35:56 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

51.31

58.37

72.26

78.54

yoy growth (%)

-12.1

-19.2

-7.99

-5.16

Raw materials

-15.51

50.85

-17.16

-14.38

As % of sales

30.23

87.11

23.74

18.32

Employee costs

-5.12

-6.97

-4.57

-4.55

As % of sales

9.99

11.94

6.32

5.8

Other costs

-18.09

-83.53

-23.32

-19.16

As % of sales (Other Cost)

35.26

143.08

32.27

24.39

Operating profit

12.57

18.72

27.2

40.43

OPM

24.5

32.08

37.64

51.47

Depreciation

-1.16

-1.28

-1.58

-2.1

Interest expense

-27.68

-27.2

-19.69

-20.79

Other income

0.95

3.23

0.8

1.09

Profit before tax

-15.32

-6.53

6.73

18.62

Taxes

3.74

0.94

-0.85

-2.95

Tax rate

-24.44

-14.47

-12.7

-15.85

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-11.57

-5.58

5.87

15.67

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-11.57

-5.58

5.87

15.67

yoy growth (%)

107.28

-195.06

-62.51

54.42

NPM

-22.56

-9.56

8.13

19.95

