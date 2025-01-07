Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
51.31
58.37
72.26
78.54
yoy growth (%)
-12.1
-19.2
-7.99
-5.16
Raw materials
-15.51
50.85
-17.16
-14.38
As % of sales
30.23
87.11
23.74
18.32
Employee costs
-5.12
-6.97
-4.57
-4.55
As % of sales
9.99
11.94
6.32
5.8
Other costs
-18.09
-83.53
-23.32
-19.16
As % of sales (Other Cost)
35.26
143.08
32.27
24.39
Operating profit
12.57
18.72
27.2
40.43
OPM
24.5
32.08
37.64
51.47
Depreciation
-1.16
-1.28
-1.58
-2.1
Interest expense
-27.68
-27.2
-19.69
-20.79
Other income
0.95
3.23
0.8
1.09
Profit before tax
-15.32
-6.53
6.73
18.62
Taxes
3.74
0.94
-0.85
-2.95
Tax rate
-24.44
-14.47
-12.7
-15.85
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-11.57
-5.58
5.87
15.67
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-11.57
-5.58
5.87
15.67
yoy growth (%)
107.28
-195.06
-62.51
54.42
NPM
-22.56
-9.56
8.13
19.95
