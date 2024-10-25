Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 9 Oct 2024

LANCOR HOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on 25th October 2024 to consider the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company both Standalone and Consolidated for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Jul 2024 3 Jul 2024

LANCOR HOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 10th July 2024 through Video Conference (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) to consider the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company both Standalone and Consolidated for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 10th July,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/07/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 23 May 2024

LANCOR HOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of Board of Directors is Scheduled to be held on 28th May 2024 for issuance of Non Convertible Debentures. Outcome of Board meeting dated 28th May, 2024 Disclosure for issue of Non convertible debentures (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 14 May 2024

LANCOR HOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 22nd May 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visuals Means (OAVM) to consider the Audited Financial Results of the Company both Standalone and Consolidated for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024.The trading window for dealing in the shares of the Company has already commenced from 1st April 2024 and the same shall remain closed till the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of the Audited Financial Results of the Company both Standalone and Consolidated for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 LANCOR HOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In furtherance to earlier communication dated 14th May, 2024, we wish to inform you that the Board Meeting earlier scheduled to be held on 22nd May, 2023 is now rescheduled to be held on Thursday 23rd May, 2024 to Consider and approve the followings 1. to consider the Audited Financial Results of the Company both Standalone and Consolidated for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. to consider and recommend Final dividend, if any, for Financial year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 21/05/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting Dated 23rd May, 2024 The Board of Director has consider and recommended dividend @ 10% Rs.0.20 per equity share for financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of shareholders in ensuing Annual General meeting of the Company. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 5:00 P.M and concluded at 7.15 P.M. Outcome of Board Meeting Dated 23rd May, 2024 Audited Financial Result for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Apr 2024 18 Apr 2024

Board of Directors in their Meeting held on 18th April, 2024 approved Preferential allotment of 1,22,45,560 Equity Shares

Board Meeting 1 Mar 2024 22 Feb 2024

LANCOR HOLDINGS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday March 01 2024 to consider the proposal of fund raising by the Company by way of inter alia issue of equity shares or any other equity linked instruments or securities including convertible warrants entitling the warrant holder(s) to apply for equity shares or any other eligible securities through inter alia a preferential issue or Private Placement or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate subject to such approvals as may be required including the approval of the members of the company.The Board would also consider convening a general meeting to seek approval of the shareholders in respect of the aforesaid proposals for fund raising as required. The trading window for dealing in the shares of company will be closed from February 22 2024 for all Designated Persons of the company and their immediate relatives. Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 1st March, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/03/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024