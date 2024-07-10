Outcome of Board Meeting Dated 23rd May, 2024 The Board of Director has consider and recommended dividend @ 10% Rs.0.20 per equity share for financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of shareholders in ensuing Annual General meeting of the Company. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 5:00 P.M and concluded at 7.15 P.M. Record date for the purpose of Final Dividend for F.Y. 2023-24 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/07/2024)