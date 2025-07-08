Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹13.55
Prev. Close₹14.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹12.87
Day's High₹13.8
Day's Low₹13.55
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-46.57
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)34.96
P/E6.27
EPS2.17
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
25.8
25.8
25.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-151.54
-168.36
236.7
239.36
Net Worth
-141.54
-142.56
262.5
265.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
203.07
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
113.87
Raw materials
0
0
-0.02
231.48
As % of sales
0
0
0
113.99
Employee costs
0
0
-0.26
-15.75
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-3.2
-32.97
-57.82
32.98
Depreciation
0
-5.12
-5.99
-3.28
Tax paid
0
0
0
-12.75
Working capital
-1.87
-13.89
-38.1
203.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
113.87
Op profit growth
102
-24.32
-102.51
-3.66
EBIT growth
-72.63
960.63
-101.34
-2.93
Net profit growth
-90.28
-42.97
-512.28
-24.19
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
112.95
178.8
99.86
29.02
74.99
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
112.95
178.8
99.86
29.02
74.99
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.88
2.91
8.04
1.53
5.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
842.9
|115.29
|2,08,619.27
|1,549.94
|0.71
|2,235.87
|118.79
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,374.9
|62.66
|1,37,216.06
|774.1
|0.31
|3,846.1
|186.99
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,659.1
|0
|71,516.29
|17.2
|0.11
|587.6
|275.27
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,310.4
|82.7
|69,593.68
|278.54
|0
|911.69
|579.14
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
1,857.5
|39.19
|67,591.84
|309.07
|0.43
|911.76
|396.45
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Pooja Praveen Shukla
Non Executive Director
Sumit Ramesh Diwane
Managing Director
Mr. Bhushan Vilaskumar Palresha
Company Secretary
Sanjana Katlana.
1187/60 DSK HOUSE,
J M Road Shivajinagar,
Maharashtra - 411005
Tel: 91-20-66047100
Website: http://www.dskdl.com
Email: secretarial@dskdl.com
C-13 Pannalal Silk,
Mills Cmpd LBS Marg, Bhandup West,
Mumbai - 400 078
Tel: 91-022-25963838
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in/mumbai@linkintime.co.in
Summary
D.S. Kulkarni Developers Ltd is engaged in real estate development, and construction of residential and commercial tenements. The company has three segments, namely real estate development, education ...
Read More
