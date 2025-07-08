iifl-logo
D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd Share Price Live

13.55
(-4.91%)
Mar 20, 2018|03:29:22 PM

  • Open13.55
  • Day's High13.8
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close14.25
  • Day's Low13.55
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)12.87
  • P/E6.27
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-46.57
  • EPS2.17
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)34.96
  • Div. Yield0
D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

13.55

Prev. Close

14.25

Turnover(Lac.)

12.87

Day's High

13.8

Day's Low

13.55

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-46.57

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

34.96

P/E

6.27

EPS

2.17

Divi. Yield

0

D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd Corporate Action

20 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:11 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 95.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 95.00%

Non-Promoter- 50.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 5.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10

25.8

25.8

25.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-151.54

-168.36

236.7

239.36

Net Worth

-141.54

-142.56

262.5

265.16

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

203.07

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

113.87

Raw materials

0

0

-0.02

231.48

As % of sales

0

0

0

113.99

Employee costs

0

0

-0.26

-15.75

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-3.2

-32.97

-57.82

32.98

Depreciation

0

-5.12

-5.99

-3.28

Tax paid

0

0

0

-12.75

Working capital

-1.87

-13.89

-38.1

203.08

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

113.87

Op profit growth

102

-24.32

-102.51

-3.66

EBIT growth

-72.63

960.63

-101.34

-2.93

Net profit growth

-90.28

-42.97

-512.28

-24.19

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

112.95

178.8

99.86

29.02

74.99

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

112.95

178.8

99.86

29.02

74.99

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.88

2.91

8.04

1.53

5.17

D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

842.9

115.292,08,619.271,549.940.712,235.87118.79

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,374.9

62.661,37,216.06774.10.313,846.1186.99

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,659.1

071,516.2917.20.11587.6275.27

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,310.4

82.769,593.68278.540911.69579.14

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

1,857.5

39.1967,591.84309.070.43911.76396.45

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Pooja Praveen Shukla

Non Executive Director

Sumit Ramesh Diwane

Managing Director

Mr. Bhushan Vilaskumar Palresha

Company Secretary

Sanjana Katlana.

Registered Office

1187/60 DSK HOUSE,

J M Road Shivajinagar,

Maharashtra - 411005

Tel: 91-20-66047100

Website: http://www.dskdl.com

Email: secretarial@dskdl.com

Registrar Office

C-13 Pannalal Silk,

Mills Cmpd LBS Marg, Bhandup West,

Mumbai - 400 078

Tel: 91-022-25963838

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in/mumbai@linkintime.co.in

Summary

D.S. Kulkarni Developers Ltd is engaged in real estate development, and construction of residential and commercial tenements. The company has three segments, namely real estate development, education ...
Reports by D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd share price today?

The D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹13.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd is ₹34.96 Cr. as of 20 Mar ‘18

What is the PE and PB ratio of D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd is 6.27 and -0.31 as of 20 Mar ‘18

What is the 52 Week High and Low of D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 20 Mar ‘18

What is the CAGR of D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd?

D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -27.52%, 3 Years at -42.53%, 1 Year at -76.23%, 6 Month at -49.91%, 3 Month at -38.13% and 1 Month at -12.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

