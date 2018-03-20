iifl-logo
D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd Shareholding Pattern

13.55
(-4.91%)
Mar 20, 2018|03:29:22 PM

D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

95%

95%

95%

95%

95%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Non-Institutions

5%

5%

5%

5%

5%

Total Non-Promoter

5%

5%

5%

5%

5%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 95.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 5.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

