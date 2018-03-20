D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
25.8
25.8
25.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-151.54
-168.36
236.7
239.36
Net Worth
-141.54
-142.56
262.5
265.16
Minority Interest
Debt
390.28
731.28
884.35
887.38
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.43
0.43
Total Liabilities
248.74
588.72
1,147.28
1,152.97
Fixed Assets
27.67
27.25
30.17
30.77
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.85
2.85
2.85
2.85
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
216.21
557.99
1,113.8
1,118.59
Inventories
897.48
896.83
1,571.68
1,571.68
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
6.93
6.93
26.64
26.64
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
10.26
9.54
305.59
312.45
Sundry Creditors
-1.52
-6.71
-59.1
-56.95
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-696.94
-348.6
-731.01
-735.23
Cash
2.01
0.61
0.46
0.76
Total Assets
248.74
588.7
1,147.28
1,152.97
