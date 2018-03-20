iifl-logo
D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd Balance Sheet

13.55
(-4.91%)
Mar 20, 2018|03:29:22 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10

25.8

25.8

25.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-151.54

-168.36

236.7

239.36

Net Worth

-141.54

-142.56

262.5

265.16

Minority Interest

Debt

390.28

731.28

884.35

887.38

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.43

0.43

Total Liabilities

248.74

588.72

1,147.28

1,152.97

Fixed Assets

27.67

27.25

30.17

30.77

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.85

2.85

2.85

2.85

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

216.21

557.99

1,113.8

1,118.59

Inventories

897.48

896.83

1,571.68

1,571.68

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

6.93

6.93

26.64

26.64

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

10.26

9.54

305.59

312.45

Sundry Creditors

-1.52

-6.71

-59.1

-56.95

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-696.94

-348.6

-731.01

-735.23

Cash

2.01

0.61

0.46

0.76

Total Assets

248.74

588.7

1,147.28

1,152.97

