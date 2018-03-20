Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
110.03
244.16
-61.3
-63.84
Op profit growth
-14.37
-13.52
29.01
133.22
EBIT growth
-14.56
-14.66
21.32
265.95
Net profit growth
-55.85
-5.42
12.01
3,078.76
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
13.58
33.32
132.61
39.77
EBIT margin
13.4
32.94
132.87
42.37
Net profit margin
3.13
14.89
54.19
18.72
RoCE
2.52
3.32
4.21
3.33
RoNW
0.35
0.8
0.87
0.82
RoA
0.14
0.37
0.42
0.36
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.29
5.51
5.92
5.27
Dividend per share
1.25
1.25
1
1
Cash EPS
1.26
4.46
5.53
4.88
Book value per share
179.56
179.32
177.35
172.59
Valuation ratios
P/E
31.63
13.71
9.02
12.97
P/CEPS
57.05
16.92
9.66
13.99
P/B
0.4
0.42
0.3
0.39
EV/EBIDTA
28.88
19.13
15.15
16.9
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
59.25
26.15
19.2
21.51
Tax payout
-66.68
-57.56
-44.24
-44.97
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
18.98
36.93
148.55
74.86
Inventory days
3,026.99
5,483.15
15,964.04
5,271.51
Creditor days
-90.81
-119.6
612.26
-164.06
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.12
-3.36
-3.83
-3.33
Net debt / equity
1.55
1.07
1.02
0.86
Net debt / op. profit
25.26
14.99
12.17
12.9
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
107.63
255.32
704.32
218.54
Employee costs
-7.51
-14.14
-41.28
-13.78
Other costs
-186.53
-307.85
-630.42
-264.98
