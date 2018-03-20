D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-3.2
-32.97
-57.82
32.98
Depreciation
0
-5.12
-5.99
-3.28
Tax paid
0
0
0
-12.75
Working capital
-1.87
-13.89
-38.1
203.08
Other operating items
Operating
-5.07
-52
-101.92
220.02
Capital expenditure
0
0
5.92
12.14
Free cash flow
-5.07
-52
-96
232.16
Equity raised
485.13
551.09
831.88
977.64
Investing
0
0
-14
-5.19
Financing
1,774.76
1,760.69
130.27
278.75
Dividends paid
0
0
0
3.23
Net in cash
2,254.81
2,259.78
852.15
1,486.59
