iifl-logo
iifl-logo

D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

13.55
(-4.91%)
Mar 20, 2018|03:29:22 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd

D S Kulkarni Dev FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-3.2

-32.97

-57.82

32.98

Depreciation

0

-5.12

-5.99

-3.28

Tax paid

0

0

0

-12.75

Working capital

-1.87

-13.89

-38.1

203.08

Other operating items

Operating

-5.07

-52

-101.92

220.02

Capital expenditure

0

0

5.92

12.14

Free cash flow

-5.07

-52

-96

232.16

Equity raised

485.13

551.09

831.88

977.64

Investing

0

0

-14

-5.19

Financing

1,774.76

1,760.69

130.27

278.75

Dividends paid

0

0

0

3.23

Net in cash

2,254.81

2,259.78

852.15

1,486.59

D S Kulkarni Dev : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.