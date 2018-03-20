iifl-logo
D S Kulkarni Developers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

13.55
(-4.91%)
Mar 20, 2018|03:29:22 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

203.07

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

113.87

Raw materials

0

0

-0.02

231.48

As % of sales

0

0

0

113.99

Employee costs

0

0

-0.26

-15.75

As % of sales

0

0

0

7.75

Other costs

-1.6

-0.79

-0.75

-377.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

185.7

Operating profit

-1.6

-0.79

-1.04

41.67

OPM

0

0

0

20.52

Depreciation

0

-5.12

-5.99

-3.28

Interest expense

-1.59

-27.11

-57.27

-8.28

Other income

0

0.05

6.49

2.88

Profit before tax

-3.2

-32.97

-57.82

32.98

Taxes

0

0

0

-12.75

Tax rate

0

0

0

-38.65

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.2

-32.97

-57.82

20.23

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-6.2

Net profit

-3.2

-32.97

-57.82

14.02

yoy growth (%)

-90.28

-42.97

-512.28

-24.19

NPM

0

0

0

6.9

