|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
203.07
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
113.87
Raw materials
0
0
-0.02
231.48
As % of sales
0
0
0
113.99
Employee costs
0
0
-0.26
-15.75
As % of sales
0
0
0
7.75
Other costs
-1.6
-0.79
-0.75
-377.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
185.7
Operating profit
-1.6
-0.79
-1.04
41.67
OPM
0
0
0
20.52
Depreciation
0
-5.12
-5.99
-3.28
Interest expense
-1.59
-27.11
-57.27
-8.28
Other income
0
0.05
6.49
2.88
Profit before tax
-3.2
-32.97
-57.82
32.98
Taxes
0
0
0
-12.75
Tax rate
0
0
0
-38.65
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.2
-32.97
-57.82
20.23
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-6.2
Net profit
-3.2
-32.97
-57.82
14.02
yoy growth (%)
-90.28
-42.97
-512.28
-24.19
NPM
0
0
0
6.9
