|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2025
|20 May 2025
|DS Kulkarni Developers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Prior intimation of Board meeting to be held on 30th May 2025. Outcome of Board meeting held on 30th May, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2025)
|Board Meeting
|28 Mar 2025
|28 Mar 2025
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28th March, 2025 for appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Internal Auditor for the F.Y. 2024-25.
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2025
|3 Feb 2025
|D.S.KULKARNI DEVELOPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Prior intimation of meeting of Board of Directors of the Company to be held on 14th February 2025 to consider and approve financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2024 and other business. Outcome of Board Meeting to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|D.S.KULKARNI DEVELOPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior intimation of Board meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting and submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|D.S.KULKARNI DEVELOPERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and Board report of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. Outcome of Board meeting held on 14th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
