To

the members of

D. S. Kulkarni Developers Limited.

1. Opinion

a. We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of D. S. Kulkarni Developers Limited (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

b. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

2. Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act"). Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for Audit of the Standalone Financial Results section of our report. We are independent of the company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Results under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

3. Managements responsibility for the standalone Ind AS financial statements

D. S. Kulkarni Developers Limited was under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (the Code). Honble NCLT

Mumbai vide its order dated June 23, 2023 approved the Resolution Plan which was approved by the committee of creditors vide their meeting dated August 2, 2021.

It is responsible of the Board for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors of the company is also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

4. Auditors responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of the audit in accordance with SAs, we exercised professional judgment and maintained professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

a. identified and assessed the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, designed and performed audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtained audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b. obtained an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

c. evaluated the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

d. considered the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exist related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the entitys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial results or, if such disclosures are inadequate to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the entity to cease to continue as a going concern or vice versa.

e. evaluated the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Information

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

6. Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act and except for the effects, if any, of the matters described in the basis for disclaimer of opinion paragraph, we enclose in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) the balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss, the cash flow statement and the statement of changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account as maintained,

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with Ind AS prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules there under.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report that none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure B,

g) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, no remuneration is paid by the Company to its directors during the year hence the provisions of section 197 of the Act is not applicable.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the auditors report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts and hence there are no material foreseeable losses.

iii. There is no amount which was required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to financial statements no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on our audit procedure conducted that are considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our attention that cause us to believe that the representation given by the management under paragraph (2) (h) (iv) (a) & (b) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Annexure A Referred to in Paragraph (1) under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of Our Report of Even Date

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of Companies Act, 2013, we enclose, on the basis of our opinion, our examination on the relevant records and according to the information and explanation given to us, in the "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in Paragraph 3 & 4 of the said Order.

i. Property, Plant and Equipment

(a) The company does not have any Property Plant and Equipment as well as intangible assets. Hence reporting under clause (i) (a) and (i)

(b) of the Order are not applicable.

(b) The Company does not have any immovable properties and hence reporting under clause (i)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

ii. Inventory

The Management of the company has done Physical Verification of inventory during the process of handover from the Resolution Professional. They have also obtained valuation reports for the inventory and subsequently the inventories have been carried forward on that basis. The report of the physical verification carried out by the management is not provided to us for our verification.

iii. Loan granted to related parties.

(a) There are not any loans granted to related parties. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iii)(a), 3(iii)(b), 3(iii)(c), 3(iii)(d), and 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

iv. Compliance with section 185 & 186

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the company has not made any loans, investment and guarantees to any person specified under section 185 and section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Therefore, the provisions of paragraph 3(iv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

v. Deposit

The company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under to the extent notified. Hence reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. Cost Records

The company is not required to maintain the cost records as required by the Companies (Cost Record & Audit) Rules, 2014 prescribed by the Central Government u/s 148(1) of the Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

vii. Payment of statutory dues

(a)

The details regarding payment of statutory dues are as follows: Rs. In Lacs Particulars Total dues as on 31/03/2024 Dues for more than 6 months as on 31/03/2023 1.Tax deducted /collected at source 14.00 -

(b) There are no disputed amounts outstanding in respect of Provident Fund, Investor Education and Protection Fund, Employees State Insurance, Sales-tax, Wealth Tax, Service tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it as at the last day of the financial year.

(c) During the year under review, the Company is not required to transfer any amount to the Investor Education and Protection Fund in accordance with the provisions of section 124(5) the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 4 of the Companies (Declaration & Payment of Dividend) Rules 2014, made thereunder.

(viii) Unrecorded Income

The Company was into CIRP, the Honble NCLT has passed an order dated June 23, 2023 approving the resolution plan submitted by the successful resolution applicant. Hence, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

(ix) Default in repayment of bank loan

(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given and books of accounts and records examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings to any lender.

(b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given and records examined by us, the company has not raised any money by way of term loans, therefore the provisions of Clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given and records examined by us, the company has not raised any money by way of short-term loans, therefore the provisions of Clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given and records examined by us, the company has not raised any money by way of loans on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies, therefore the provisions of Clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x)

a. Application of proceeds of term loans/public offer

According to the information and explanations provided to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not raised monies by way of initial public offer or further public offer except for the equity shares to successful resolution applicant and its affiliates and debentures issued to secured financial creditors as per approved resolution plan.

b. Preferential allotment / private placement of shares or convertible debentures compliance with Sec. 42

According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Therefore, the Provisions of Clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) Fraud

No material fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the financial year under review.

(xii) Nidhi Company

The contents of Paragraph 3(xii) of CARO, 2020 are not applicable since the Company is not a Nidhi Company.

(xiii) Related party transactions & compliance with Sec.177 & 188

According to the information and explanations provided to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 & 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the available details thereof have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv) Internal Audit

In our opinion the company is required to have an internal audit system under section 138 of the Act. Based on information and explanations provided to us the internal audit is under process as at the date of issue of this report and hence the report of the internal auditor is not produced before us for the review. Accordingly, we reserve our remark on the internal audits suitability for the companys size and operation.

(xv) Non-cash transactions with directors etc. & compliance with Sec.192

According to the information available as at present and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

(xvi) Compliance with Sec 451A of RBI Act

The contents of paragraph 3(xvi) of CARO, 2020 are not applicable since the company is not required to register itself with RBI under section 451A of the RBI Act.

(xvii) Cash Losses

The Company has incurred cash losses during the financial year 2023-24 of Rs. 888.32 lakhs covered by our audit and no cash loses in the immediately preceding financial year 2022-23.

(xviii) Resignation by Statutory Auditor

There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and accordingly reporting under clause (xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) Realisation of Assets and Discharge of Liabilities

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) Corporate Social Responsibility

The provisions of section 135 towards corporate social responsibility are not applicable on the company. Accordingly reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable.

(xxi) Qualifications or adverse remarks given by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of Subsidiary Company

The Company is currently having three subsidiaries i.e. DSK Developers Corporation, DSK Woods LLC, & DSK Infra Pvt Ltd. Due to ongoing investigations under the laws of Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act (MIPD), Economic Offences Wing (EOW) - Pune, Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 against erstwhile promoters, directors and DSK group companies the financial informations/details/records/documents of the said subsidiaries are not available with the company.

Annexure B Referred to in Paragraph (2)(f) under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of Our Report of Even Date

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of D. S. Kulkarni Developers Ltd. ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and its operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(a) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company,

(b) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(c) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit of test of controls, in our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.