SectorRealty
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹22.34
Turnover(Lac.)₹28.53
Day's High₹21.89
Day's Low₹21.89
52 Week's High₹53.01
52 Week's Low₹15
Book Value₹28.91
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)308.56
P/E1.15
EPS19.36
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12
12
12
12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
341.27
93.52
288
315.38
Net Worth
353.27
105.52
300
327.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
35.67
160.97
269.16
226.39
yoy growth (%)
-77.83
-40.19
18.89
26.7
Raw materials
8.62
37.2
126.5
10.74
As % of sales
24.18
23.11
47
4.74
Employee costs
-8.72
-14.3
-19.01
-17.77
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-66.89
-31.07
5.64
-0.27
Depreciation
-0.54
-0.8
-1.22
-1.15
Tax paid
17.54
3.64
-3.14
-0.4
Working capital
-78.16
-53.42
167.67
39.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-77.83
-40.19
18.89
26.7
Op profit growth
102.15
-182.34
49.99
60.71
EBIT growth
1,991.2
-105.32
48.69
8.74
Net profit growth
79.9
-1,196.31
-468.8
-158.92
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
206.49
74.92
138.24
37.22
176.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
206.49
74.92
138.24
37.22
176.47
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
232.05
9.94
9.52
12.62
24.64
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
805.85
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,346.15
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,616.1
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,209.45
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,594.95
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Punit Beriwala
Non Executive Director
Vishaka Beriwala
Independent Director
Ajay Arjit Singh
Independent Director
Sanjay Sood
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sunil Kumar
Independent Director
Rajeev Gupta
Independent Director
Minaxi Manoj Pareek
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vipul Ltd
Summary
Vipul Limited, incorporated in June, 1991 is engaged in the business of real estate development and services. Since its formation, Vipul has been and is continuing to drive value for its associates, clients and employees. With its entrepreneurial fervor, the group endeavors in Real Estate, Facility Management. With aggressive plans to expand across the national boundaries Vipul has already delivered about 6 Million Sq. Ft. and is presently working on an area of about 10Million Sq. Ft. through Integrated Townships, High-End Luxury Apartments, Independent Floors, Lavish Villas, Retail & Commercial Towers, Hotels and SEZ.The commercial executed projects include Vipul Square, Gurgaon; Vipul Tech Square I, Gurgaon; Vipul Plaza, Gurgaon, and Vipul Agora, Gurgaon. Its residential executed projects include Vipul Gardens, Gurgaon; Vipul Belmonte, Gurgaon; Vipul Greens, Gurgaon, and Vipul Floors, Gurgaon. The ongoing residential projects include Tatvam Villas, Gurgaon; Vipul Lavanya; Vipul Floors; Vipul Gardens, Bhubaneswar; Vipul Greens, Bhubaneswar, and Vipul Gardens, Dharuhera. The Companys integrated township includes the planned township in Gurgaon, Vipul World.
The Vipul Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹21.89 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vipul Ltd is ₹308.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vipul Ltd is 1.15 and 0.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vipul Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vipul Ltd is ₹15 and ₹53.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vipul Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.81%, 3 Years at -4.06%, 1 Year at 21.41%, 6 Month at -55.75%, 3 Month at -41.23% and 1 Month at -17.20%.
