Vipul Ltd Share Price

21.89
(-2.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:15:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High21.89
  • 52 Wk High53.01
  • Prev. Close22.34
  • Day's Low21.89
  • 52 Wk Low 15
  • Turnover (lac)28.53
  • P/E1.15
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value28.91
  • EPS19.36
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)308.56
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Vipul Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

0

Prev. Close

22.34

Turnover(Lac.)

28.53

Day's High

21.89

Day's Low

21.89

52 Week's High

53.01

52 Week's Low

15

Book Value

28.91

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

308.56

P/E

1.15

EPS

19.36

Divi. Yield

0

Vipul Ltd Corporate Action

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

3 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Vipul Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vipul Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:31 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 31.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 31.03%

Non-Promoter- 9.89%

Institutions: 9.88%

Non-Institutions: 59.07%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vipul Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12

12

12

12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

341.27

93.52

288

315.38

Net Worth

353.27

105.52

300

327.38

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

35.67

160.97

269.16

226.39

yoy growth (%)

-77.83

-40.19

18.89

26.7

Raw materials

8.62

37.2

126.5

10.74

As % of sales

24.18

23.11

47

4.74

Employee costs

-8.72

-14.3

-19.01

-17.77

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-66.89

-31.07

5.64

-0.27

Depreciation

-0.54

-0.8

-1.22

-1.15

Tax paid

17.54

3.64

-3.14

-0.4

Working capital

-78.16

-53.42

167.67

39.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-77.83

-40.19

18.89

26.7

Op profit growth

102.15

-182.34

49.99

60.71

EBIT growth

1,991.2

-105.32

48.69

8.74

Net profit growth

79.9

-1,196.31

-468.8

-158.92

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

206.49

74.92

138.24

37.22

176.47

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

206.49

74.92

138.24

37.22

176.47

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

232.05

9.94

9.52

12.62

24.64

Vipul Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

805.85

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,346.15

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,616.1

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,209.45

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,594.95

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vipul Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Punit Beriwala

Non Executive Director

Vishaka Beriwala

Independent Director

Ajay Arjit Singh

Independent Director

Sanjay Sood

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sunil Kumar

Independent Director

Rajeev Gupta

Independent Director

Minaxi Manoj Pareek

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vipul Ltd

Summary

Vipul Limited, incorporated in June, 1991 is engaged in the business of real estate development and services. Since its formation, Vipul has been and is continuing to drive value for its associates, clients and employees. With its entrepreneurial fervor, the group endeavors in Real Estate, Facility Management. With aggressive plans to expand across the national boundaries Vipul has already delivered about 6 Million Sq. Ft. and is presently working on an area of about 10Million Sq. Ft. through Integrated Townships, High-End Luxury Apartments, Independent Floors, Lavish Villas, Retail & Commercial Towers, Hotels and SEZ.The commercial executed projects include Vipul Square, Gurgaon; Vipul Tech Square I, Gurgaon; Vipul Plaza, Gurgaon, and Vipul Agora, Gurgaon. Its residential executed projects include Vipul Gardens, Gurgaon; Vipul Belmonte, Gurgaon; Vipul Greens, Gurgaon, and Vipul Floors, Gurgaon. The ongoing residential projects include Tatvam Villas, Gurgaon; Vipul Lavanya; Vipul Floors; Vipul Gardens, Bhubaneswar; Vipul Greens, Bhubaneswar, and Vipul Gardens, Dharuhera. The Companys integrated township includes the planned township in Gurgaon, Vipul World.
Company FAQs

What is the Vipul Ltd share price today?

The Vipul Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹21.89 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vipul Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vipul Ltd is ₹308.56 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vipul Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vipul Ltd is 1.15 and 0.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vipul Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vipul Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vipul Ltd is ₹15 and ₹53.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vipul Ltd?

Vipul Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.81%, 3 Years at -4.06%, 1 Year at 21.41%, 6 Month at -55.75%, 3 Month at -41.23% and 1 Month at -17.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vipul Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vipul Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 31.04 %
Institutions - 9.89 %
Public - 59.07 %

